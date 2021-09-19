Neeraj Chopra Along With India's Another Heartthrob, Javelin Feature in New CRED Ad

Javelin Meri Aakhon Mein, Javelin Meri Saanson Mein… this is actually a reality in India ever since Neeraj Chopra achieved the historic feat of winning a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. CRED, a credit card payments app, who previously presented us with never seen before avatars of Rahul Dravid, Venkatesh Prasad, Javagal Srinath to name a few India’s sporting heroes has now come up with another ad featuring India’s latest heartthrobs Neeraj Chopra and Javelin.

In this new ad, Neeraj Chopra can be seen donning the hat of a reporter, a producer among others.

Recently, Neeraj Chopra along with Indian men’s hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati and Neeraj was seen giving Amitabh Bachchan some lessons in Haryanvi. The gold medallist made Big B repeat some of the famous Hindi dialogues in Haryanvi.

Later on, Amitabh Bachchan asked Neeraj Chopra to say a verse from his song Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum - Main Aur Meri Tanhaai Aksar Yeh Baatein Karte Hain, Tum Hoti To Kaisa Hota - from his film Silsila in Haryanvi, Neeraj’s funny take left Big B and PR Sreejesh in splits.

The 23-year-old thus proving that he is a man of many talents and throwing the javelin to record distances is not the only trick up his sleeve.

Star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra last week said that he has set his eyes on breaking the Olympic record to go with his gold medal winning feat at the Tokyo Games. Neeraj, who has a personal best of 88.07m metres, clinched the historic gold with a throw of 87.58m. However, the Olympic record stands at 90.57m set by Andreas Thorkildsen in Beijing 2008.

“An Olympic gold medal is the ultimate. But in athletics, you can add one more thing to your gold medal an Olympic record."

