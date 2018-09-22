English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Credit to Players for the Win, But We Must Convert Our Chances, Says India U-16 Coach Bibiano Fernandes
After defeating Vietnam to kick off their AFC U-16 Championship campaign on a positive note, India's head coach Bibiano Fernandes said that there is "still work to be done" and that they could have won by a bigger margin.
After defeating Vietnam to kick off their AFC U-16 Championship campaign on a positive note, India's head coach Bibiano Fernandes said that there is "still work to be done" and that they could have won by a bigger margin.
Loading...
Kuala Lumpur: After defeating Vietnam to kick off their AFC U-16 Championship campaign on a positive note, India's head coach Bibiano Fernandes said that there is "still work to be done" and that they could have won by a bigger margin.
"We have toiled hard to get the result against Vietnam. It has been a long journey to build this team. Still there a few tweaks to be done and we should not be overconfident of ourselves in the attempt," Bibiano said.
"We dominated the entire match and could have won by a fancier scoreline but we missed our chances in front of the goal. That is something we will focus upon and try to increase our conversion rate."
"The credit goes to the players for attacking incessantly and finding the win," he added.
The Indian U-16s had as many as four clear scoring chances. In the 83rd minute, skipper Vikram Singh's run awarded India a penalty which was converted to hand them three points.
"We came here to get a win and we got the win. That is what matters. I am happy with the team's performance and this team has a lot of potential to go a long way. But we are taking one match at a time and will focus on our next opponents," Bibiano said.
Vikram said: "We have full confidence in our abilities as a team. We did miss chances but eventually we got the job done and that is of great importance to get a win in our first match itself."
"We have toiled hard to get the result against Vietnam. It has been a long journey to build this team. Still there a few tweaks to be done and we should not be overconfident of ourselves in the attempt," Bibiano said.
"We dominated the entire match and could have won by a fancier scoreline but we missed our chances in front of the goal. That is something we will focus upon and try to increase our conversion rate."
"The credit goes to the players for attacking incessantly and finding the win," he added.
The Indian U-16s had as many as four clear scoring chances. In the 83rd minute, skipper Vikram Singh's run awarded India a penalty which was converted to hand them three points.
"We came here to get a win and we got the win. That is what matters. I am happy with the team's performance and this team has a lot of potential to go a long way. But we are taking one match at a time and will focus on our next opponents," Bibiano said.
Vikram said: "We have full confidence in our abilities as a team. We did miss chances but eventually we got the job done and that is of great importance to get a win in our first match itself."
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
WATCH | Pakistan's Usman Khan Praises Bowlers; Hong Kong Captain Rath Calls for Improvement
-
Sunday 16 September , 2018
WATCH | Afghanistan Beating Other Teams Not a Surprise: Rashid
-
Saturday 15 September , 2018
WATCH | Team Capable of Winning Without Kohli: Rayudu
-
Sunday 16 September , 2018
WATCH | Angelo Mathews, Mashrafe Mortaza React After Opening Asia Cup 2018 Game
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara
WATCH | Pakistan's Usman Khan Praises Bowlers; Hong Kong Captain Rath Calls for Improvement
Sunday 16 September , 2018 WATCH | Afghanistan Beating Other Teams Not a Surprise: Rashid
Saturday 15 September , 2018 WATCH | Team Capable of Winning Without Kohli: Rayudu
Sunday 16 September , 2018 WATCH | Angelo Mathews, Mashrafe Mortaza React After Opening Asia Cup 2018 Game
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Schools Sreesanth, Sends Anup Jalota in Torture Room
- Bigg Boss 12: Varun Dhawan Stitches Made In India Jacket for Salman Khan. See Pics
- How 'Captain' Mahendra Singh Dhoni Plotted the Wicket of Shakib Al Hasan at the Asia Cup
- Huawei Trolls Apple By Distributing Power Banks to People Queuing Up to Buy iPhones
- GoPro Making a Comeback With The HERO7: Will This be Your Next Action Camera?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...