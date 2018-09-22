Credit to Players for the Win, But We Must Convert Our Chances, Says India U-16 Coach Bibiano Fernandes

After defeating Vietnam to kick off their AFC U-16 Championship campaign on a positive note, India's head coach Bibiano Fernandes said that there is "still work to be done" and that they could have won by a bigger margin."We have toiled hard to get the result against Vietnam. It has been a long journey to build this team. Still there a few tweaks to be done and we should not be overconfident of ourselves in the attempt," Bibiano said."We dominated the entire match and could have won by a fancier scoreline but we missed our chances in front of the goal. That is something we will focus upon and try to increase our conversion rate.""The credit goes to the players for attacking incessantly and finding the win," he added.The Indian U-16s had as many as four clear scoring chances. In the 83rd minute, skipper Vikram Singh's run awarded India a penalty which was converted to hand them three points."We came here to get a win and we got the win. That is what matters. I am happy with the team's performance and this team has a lot of potential to go a long way. But we are taking one match at a time and will focus on our next opponents," Bibiano said.Vikram said: "We have full confidence in our abilities as a team. We did miss chances but eventually we got the job done and that is of great importance to get a win in our first match itself."