News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Sports
1-MIN READ

Crew Takes Advantage Of Own Goal In A 1-1 Tie Against Dynamo

Crew Takes Advantage Of Own Goal In A 1-1 Tie Against Dynamo

Victor Rodriguez's owngoal on a clearing attempt at the 67th minute helped the Columbus Crew salvage a 11 tie against the Houston Dynamo on Saturday.

HOUSTON: Victor Rodriguez’s own-goal on a clearing attempt at the 67th minute helped the Columbus Crew salvage a 1-1 tie against the Houston Dynamo on Saturday.

Though the time of possession was largely even, Houston (4-7-9) failed to capitalize on a 24-6 shot advantage against the Crew (10-4-5).

Memo Rodriguez put the Dynamo on the board in the 37th minute when he punched in a short shot on a rebound off a deflected save by the keeper.

The Dynamo are unbeaten in the last eight meetings between the teams in Houston with the Crews last victory coming in 2011.


  • Tags:
  • First Published: October 25, 2020, 8:00 IST
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...