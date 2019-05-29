English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Dream11 For ICC World Cup 2019: How to Play, Earn Points, Change in Rules, Tips For Selection
In this article, we will give you a lowdown on Dream11: how to play the game, how to ace the game, what are the rules and how points are assigned to players.
Cricket in India is not just a mere business, it is a religious ceremony. And every fan is not just a devout follower but an expert too. No game affords the spectator such unique opportunities of exerting their critical talents than cricket. There’s always a fan who knows more about the game, wants to bring more to the table than there is, and is a critic at heart.
With the ICC World Cup upon us, you can exercise that knowledge and expertise with Fantasy Cricket, courtesy of apps like the Dream 11, which allows users to create their own teams and pick a Captain for each match. Based on how your chosen group of cricketers perform in the actual matches, you earn points.
At the end of the game, points are calculated and you get to compare your performance with that of others players in the league. While there are other fantasy games too, Dream 11 has become the most popular and is an official partner of the ICC for the world cup, so we’ll focus on that.
As the wisdom of a historian or two goes, a man may be an excellent sportsman in theory even if he fails in practice. Reader, (if any), you must have all played cricket in the passage outside your classrooms and (every) where else with a walking-stick and a ball of paper? Well, News18.com is here to tell you that this is enough for you to strike fortunes on Dream11.
In this article, we will give you a lowdown on how to play the game, how to ace the game, what are the rules and how points are assigned to players. Every day for the next 45 days, we’ll bring for you the best predicted XI for each match, tips and tricks to make you come out on top. So, read on!
How to join your first Dream11 Fantasy Cricket contest
Getting started with Dream11 Fantasy Cricket contest is fairly simple. To bet with money, you will have to complete verification by submitting PAN card and bank account details, which is mandatory to withdraw your wallet money into your bank account. If you want to play without having money involved, you can participate in practice matches as well.
Step 1: Log into your Dream11 account and select any of the upcoming matches from the World Cup schedule.
Step 2: Before you proceed towards creating your Fantasy XI team, keep in mind that your knowledge, expertise and judgement about the actual game and players will play a key role in scoring points.
Step 3: Every player from both teams playing that match is assigned a credit value. Create your team within a budget of 100 credits. Select a game and click the option ‘Create Team’ at the bottom left corner. Dream11 now allows you to pick anywhere between 1-4 wicketkeepers. Earlier there was a restriction of maximum 5 for the batsmen and bowlers. Now the number has been increased to 6. Read till the end of the article for all the rule changes.
You can pick what you think is best for the particular match.
Step 4: You need to select your team’s and Captain and Vice-Captain. Your Captain gets two times the points scored by him in the actual game. Your Vice Captain, on the other hand, gets one and a half times the points.
Step 5: You can create up to 5 teams to participate in a single game. You can join multiple contests with the teams you have created. You can either participate in cash contests or practice matches.
You earn points as per the chart below. Mind you, your player can score negative points too. So be careful of whom you pick and your team composition.
Changes in Dream11 Format for World Cup
Dream11 has been constantly evolving its format and rules ahead of the clash between the titans in United Kingdom. The objective of these changes is to give players more flexibility while choosing their teams. The new rules will be in force starting May 24.
The World Cup is largely understood to be a batsman’s tournament, considering the conditions and pitches in England are batsman friendly. It is natural thus, for Dream11 users, to want to load their teams with batters more than bowlers in the XI.
Based on these observations, Dream11 has altered limits placed on picking more than one keeper, batsman or even an all-rounder.
Dream11 now allows you to pick anywhere between 1-4 wicketkeepers. Earlier there was a restriction of maximum 5 for the batsmen and bowlers. Now the number has been increased to 6.
In the all-rounders’ category, while you had to pick minimum one and maximum three, the upper limit has now been raised to four.
