1-min read

Fans Troll Soumya Sarkar For Copying Shikhar Dhawan's Tribute for Yuvraj Singh Retirement

Soumya Sarkar's tribute to Yuvraj Singh was almost the same as Shikhar Dhawan's message and fans were quick to spot the similarity.

News18 Sports

Updated:June 14, 2019, 7:32 PM IST
Fans Troll Soumya Sarkar For Copying Shikhar Dhawan's Tribute for Yuvraj Singh Retirement
Soumya Sarkar's tribute to Yuvraj Singh had fans trolling him. (Photo Credit: Soumya Sarkar)
Soumya Sarkar paid tribute to Yuvraj Singh after the 2011 World Cup winner announced his retirement from international cricket on Thursday but as it turns out, Sarkar's message was almost the copy of Shikhar Dhawan.

Yuvraj, on Thursday, announced that he will no longer be available for India and the Indian Premier League as he steps away from the game and hopes to focus on his cancer organisation.

Tributes poured in for Yuvraj as the cricketing world wished him the best for the future. India's left-hand opener Shikhar Dhawan took to his social media to express his gratitude towards Yuvraj and praised his stylish batting.

According to the Facebook timeline, Dhawan posted his message at 4:09PM IST.

Bangladesh batsman Soumya Sarkar also posted a message for Yuvraj and according to the Facebook timeline, he put up the message at 10:49PM IST.

While many praised him for his gesture, fans were quick to spot the obvious similarity in Sarkar's message to that of Dhawan's.

Fans trolled Sarkar for copying Dhawan's message for Yuvraj. A Facebook user Ayush Gandhi commented on Sarkar's post, "ctrl c+ ctrl v of dhawan's caption."

User Shivam Singh copy pasted Yuvraj's message with the link and said, "Bhai Sikhar Dhawan Ka Tweet Copy kar kE Yha Post Kar Diye Kya Yaar (Brother, you copied Dhawan's tweet and posted it here (Facebook) or what."

Another user Yax Patel trolled Sarkar by adding Dhawan's name after that of Sarkar's. "Best wishes from Soumya Sarkar (Shikhar Dhawan)," Patel wrote.

Facebook user Prantik Bhowmik said that Shikhar Dhawan had written the same and he could post the screenshot also if required. "Now please don't say that Dhawan copied it," he further added in his comment.

User Hasnain Mahmood couldn't believe that Sarkar copied Dhawan's message, "You copied this caption from Shekhar Dhawan! I can't believe it!Man."

Yuvraj Singh played a crucial role in India's 2011 World Cup and 2007 World T20 victories.

