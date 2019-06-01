Happy Birthday Dinesh Karthik: Interesting Facts about the Indian Wicketkeeper Batsman

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Happy Birthday Dinesh Karthik: Interesting Facts about the Indian Wicketkeeper Batsman
15 years after making his international debut for India, Dinesh Karthik turns 34 while preparing for ICC World Cup 2019.
Dinesh Karthik was chosen over Rishabh Pant for the ICC World Cup 2019. (Photo Credit: AP)
Loading...
Dinesh Karthik, who was selected for India's World Cup 2019 squad recently, has made several comebacks into the team since his international cricket debut 15 years ago. The Chennai-born skipper of the IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders was one of the several wicketkeepers who were tried during Saurav Ganguly era but couldn't secure a permanent place in the side. "Good or bad, if people still talk about you it means that you have managed to stay relevant. It is extremely satisfying that I have managed to stay relevant all these years and still trying hard to be part of the team," Karthik told news agency PTI recently, before leaving for England. As he celebrates his 34th birthday today, here is a look at interesting facts related to the determined wicketkeeper-batsman.
1: Dinesh Karthik made his debut even before MS Dhoni but has never had any qualms in accepting that he was replaced by a better player.
2: Just before his selection for the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, Dinesh Karthik was dropped from the ODI series against Australia. Karthik's father Krishna Kumar played first-division cricket in Chennai in his youth, but opted for academics due to pressure from his parents. Krishna ensured that his son would not face the same fate. He told Cricinfo, "I was always made to put my studies ahead of my cricket. I didn't want my son to suffer the same way."
3: Luckily, as Kumar shifted to Kuwait for a couple of years, the father-son duo would watch every game of English County cricket on TV and "simultaneously simulate those match situations in the backyard."
4: Kumar would also give Karthik throw-downs with a seasoned ball to prepare him for international cricket.
5: Dinesh Karthik became India's first T20 Man of the Match awardee during the team's first ever T20I against South Africa in 2006-07.
6: Dinesh Karthik was born on 1st June 1985 into a Telugu family. His actual name is Krishnakumar Dinesh Karthik but teammates lovingly call him DK.
7: In 2014's IPL, Dinesh Karthik was the second-highest paid player as Delhi Daredevils bought him for 12.5 crores. He remained the second-highest paid cricketer the next season, bought by RCB for 10.5 crores.
8: Dinesh Karthik has played for 6 IPL teams so far: Delhi Daredevils, Kings XI Punjab, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gujrat Lions and Kolkata Knight Riders.
9: He took part in the reality dance show, Ek Khiladi Ek Hasina, opposite Nigar Khan.
10: Dinesh Karthik dropped the catch of England batsman Michael Vaughan during his international debut match against England in 2004. However, he was responsible for a brilliant stump out later in the same match.
1: Dinesh Karthik made his debut even before MS Dhoni but has never had any qualms in accepting that he was replaced by a better player.
2: Just before his selection for the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, Dinesh Karthik was dropped from the ODI series against Australia. Karthik's father Krishna Kumar played first-division cricket in Chennai in his youth, but opted for academics due to pressure from his parents. Krishna ensured that his son would not face the same fate. He told Cricinfo, "I was always made to put my studies ahead of my cricket. I didn't want my son to suffer the same way."
3: Luckily, as Kumar shifted to Kuwait for a couple of years, the father-son duo would watch every game of English County cricket on TV and "simultaneously simulate those match situations in the backyard."
4: Kumar would also give Karthik throw-downs with a seasoned ball to prepare him for international cricket.
5: Dinesh Karthik became India's first T20 Man of the Match awardee during the team's first ever T20I against South Africa in 2006-07.
6: Dinesh Karthik was born on 1st June 1985 into a Telugu family. His actual name is Krishnakumar Dinesh Karthik but teammates lovingly call him DK.
7: In 2014's IPL, Dinesh Karthik was the second-highest paid player as Delhi Daredevils bought him for 12.5 crores. He remained the second-highest paid cricketer the next season, bought by RCB for 10.5 crores.
8: Dinesh Karthik has played for 6 IPL teams so far: Delhi Daredevils, Kings XI Punjab, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gujrat Lions and Kolkata Knight Riders.
9: He took part in the reality dance show, Ek Khiladi Ek Hasina, opposite Nigar Khan.
10: Dinesh Karthik dropped the catch of England batsman Michael Vaughan during his international debut match against England in 2004. However, he was responsible for a brilliant stump out later in the same match.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: England Triumphs Over South Africa In Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Ahmed & Other Skippers Attend Opening Party
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Friday 31 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: England Triumphs Over South Africa In Tournament Opener
Thursday 30 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Ahmed & Other Skippers Attend Opening Party
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Tragedy: 16-Year-Old in Madhya Pradesh Dies After Playing Game For 6 Hours Straight
- iOS 13 First Look Screenshots: System-Wide Dark Mode, New Reminders App and More
- World No Tobacco Day: Busting Common Myths About Smoking
- Google Maps Food Discovery Feature Introduced, to Add Most Popular Dishes in Eateries
- Narendra Modi Oath Taking Ceremony: Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Kapil Sharma in Attendance
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results