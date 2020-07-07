Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Fans Remember Sushant Singh Rajput as Cricket Legend Turns 39

Twiratti used photos of the late Sushant Singh Rajput to wish MS Dhoni on his 39th birthday as the Bollywood actor played the Indian Cricket legend and India's Captain Cool, Mahendra Singh Dhoni is celebrating his 39th birthday today. There is no doubt over the love that cricket fans around India and abroad share for Dhoni. However, his life became a famous story after the release of his biopic, 2016 film M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.







The character of MS Dhoni was played by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. His perfection at bringing out the similarities between real and reel-life Dhoni made fans fall in love with the actor instantly. In such a case, it almost became almost impossible for fans of both to not remember the late Bollywood star as they celebrated MS Dhoni's birthday.

To wish their favourite cricketer while missing the late actor, netizens are sharing their pictures together. Former Indian Premier League (IPL) Chairman Rajeev Shukla wished Mahi with a clip of Sushant Singh Rajput. He wrote, "Happy birthday to @msdhoni. Wishing you a happy healthy and prosperous life ahead".







Happy birthday to @msdhoni wishing you happy healthy and prosperous life ahead pic.twitter.com/gQb4sI3fwj — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) July 7, 2020

Sharing the birthday note, a user wrote, "A very happy birthday to the coolest caption ever… Legend… Best keeper ever… And we are waiting to say "mahi maar rha h". And miss u alottttttttt... @itsSSR."







A very happy birthday to the coolest caption ever..

Legend

Best keeper ever

And we are waiting to say"mahi maar rha h"@msdhoni

And miss u alottttttttt...@itsSSR pic.twitter.com/ZoTx5lD8lO — Navya (@Navya36099072) July 7, 2020





Another fan shared a picture of the two legends sharing a frame with Thalaiva Rajinikanth.







Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: When Thala met Thalaiva and left Sushant Singh Rajput blushing https://t.co/QxR8ByShrN pic.twitter.com/QLtQrIzL1l — Pavan (@jpwan08) July 7, 2020





Twitter has been filled with images of Sushant and Dhoni. Fans have also urged Dhoni to work towards getting justice for Sushant's death.







Happy birthday Mahi sir. Wish you good health and happiness always. God bless you

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की तरफ़ से

सर भी ❤@fc_msdhoni @itsSSR @anky1912 pic.twitter.com/DRWPemGjbu — piyush Modanwal (@PiyushModanwal9) July 7, 2020





@msdhoni Nd his fans life life long gratitude chupinchali @itsSSR

Dhoni vs. the ball in the 50th over #HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/XVx47eaVct — Kings (@Observe99945) July 7, 2020





Happy Birthday #MSDhoni

Hope you Not Forget #SushantSinghRajput in Your Life..!!!

So Do Something for Him need #justice DO HELP AND DO CBI INQUIRY@msdhoni @itsSSR @MumbaiPolice @kangna_ranaut__

This will be best Gift for SSR pic.twitter.com/8vsYF6MSwX — MaheshYadavJSR (@MaheshY26241256) July 7, 2020

















Sushant's death has affected the cricketer deeply. Talking to a regional news portal, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story's director Neeraj Pandey revealed, "Mahi is also very morose. Such a tragic incident. We can't even believe what has happened. I am not in a position to express my grief."