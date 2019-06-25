'Hardik Pandya Not Man Enough…': Paul Heyman Picks Another Fight After Threatening Ranveer Singh

‘Manipulative. Evil Mastermind. Revolutionary. Survivor. Friend.’ - These polarising traits, describe just one man in the WWE. And not one is a hyperbole.

The visionary behind Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) and the Advocate of the performer Brock Lesnar, Paul Heyman is one of the greatest minds in the business of professional wrestling for 32 years and counting.

Heyman has been getting quite a bit of attention on social media over the past week after calling out Bollywood star Ranveer Singh for using his catchphrase- “Eat, Sleep, Conquer, Repeat”.

Singh had given this signature phrase a little spin in a caption to a photo with Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya after India beat Pakistan in the World Cup on June 16.

The tweet caught Heyman’s attention who took a jab at the superstar and claimed that he will send Singh a notice for stealing his very popular war cry.

Addressing the issue Heyman spoke to the News18 on Monday and revealed why and how things escalated so quickly and seriously.

. @RanveerOfficial ARE YOU F'N KIDDING ME???????????1 - It's Eat Sleep CONQUER Repeat2 - Copyright #YourHumbleAdvocate and @BrockLesnar 3 - I am litigious 4 - EAT SLEEP DEPOSITION REPEAT https://t.co/yppZe129eZ — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) June 19, 2019

“Singh is obviously someone who walks around dreaming of being Paul Heyman, while Hardik Pandya wants to be Brock Lesnar because Lesnar is far more successful and famous on global scale. If they try to come in our way then they have something to fear. This is a clear copyright infringement. Singh exposed himself as a Paul Heyman wannabe in one tweet,” he said.

Heyman didn’t just bury the actor with his sharp words, but also took a scathing dig at Pandya and cricket as a sport. "Let's be real about this. Cricket is a very popular sport but it's barely a man's sport, it is an activity," Heyman had said. "Brock Lesnar is the former National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) champion. So I don't see Hardik Pandya being man enough to step into the ring with him."

Steering the conversation back to his work over the years alongside Lesner and their general interest in exploring comedy in the ring, Heyman said, “There’s an old expression, ‘Just because you can do something, doesn’t mean you should do it.’ That’s our motto.”

“The ‘Brock Party’ was designed specifically to upset Seth Rollins and Kofi Kingston - to throw them off their game. To make them wonder what Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman are up to and in order to keep the WWE Universal Champion at a disadvantage. You never know what Brock Lesnar is going to do next. Which means the advantage is with Brock Lesnar,” he added.

Compared to his contemporaries, Lesnar is still a premier performer. He has scaled the summit of WWE in two separate eras and played an integral part in UFC’s mainstream success.

So what’s left for Lesner to accomplish?

“(The goal) is to continue setting Box Office records that no one else can dare challenge. WWE is going to put WrestleMania in places in the next few years that no one has ever dreamed WrestleMania would be,” Heyman explained.

While WWE has seen the Indian market as a priority, it could be a while before the former champion graces these lands. “I don’t want to comment on the negotiations regarding international travel but if the money is right and the opponent is Box Office worthy, there is nowhere in the world Brock Lesnar won’t travel to set the records,” Heyman said.

While Heyman is already a future Hall of Famer, he asserted that his work here is not yet done.

“I’m not in the Hall of Fame and I’m in no rush to get to the Hall of Fame because I’m not done accomplishing things in my career nor is Brock Lesnar.

However, he does have a date in mind for when he wants to be inducted.

“I would like to induct myself on my 100th birthday.”