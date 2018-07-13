English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Cricket Has Cash, Support Olympic Sports: Bindra Urges Corporate Houses
Cricket has cash and it is time the corporate houses look beyond and invest in other sports, India's lone individual Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra said on Friday.
New Delhi: Cricket has cash and it is time the corporate houses look beyond and invest in other sports, India's lone individual Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra said on Friday.
The five-time Olympian, who called time on his decorated shooting career after the Rio Olympics in 2016, was in the capital to talk about his career and the effort he's put in to reach the pinnacle.
"I think couple of things need to change in the landscape of Indian sports. There has to be lot more more corporate support in sports outside of cricket. Lot more investment needs to come into Olympic sport," Bindra said during an event.
Bindra created history when he claimed the gold medal in 10m air rifle event at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
"I can give the example of United States Olympic Committee, the US Olympic committee does not get one dollar as subsidy from the government, they are completely funded by corporate support. Things are different between USA and India.
"The second point is about governance, I think sports governance is something which needs to change in this country. Good governance needs to come in. That change will only happen when that change is mandated. People don't like change, people like to be where they are.
"The need of the hour is sports legislation which shows a degree of good governance. I think work is going on in that area. It requires political will and if that happens, it will give a great boost to Indian sports," the 35-year-old, now an entrepreneur, said.
Bindra spoke about the anger and frustration in India that follows the country's outing in every Olympics, and about its aspirations.
Support is coming to elite athletes, he said, adding it's important that it reaches the grassroots level.
"Unfortunately, everybody wants instant gratification and you don't get instant gratification in grassroots. It requires perseverance and persistence and patience to get the desired result."
