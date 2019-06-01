English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
ICC Cricket World Cup Afghanistan vs Australia at County Ground: Know the Venue, Record, Weather Updates
Gulbadin Naib’s Afghanistan will take on Aaron Finch-led Australia as both the teams are set to play their opening match this ICC Cricket World Cup at the Bristol County Ground.
File photo of Bristol County Ground.
As the world is witnessing the biggest cricket event “ICC Cricket World cup”, we bring to you a brief insight into the venue where the fourth match is about to happen.
Gulbadin Naib’s Afghanistan will take on Aaron Finch-led Australia as both the teams are set to play their opening match this ICC Cricket World Cup at the Bristol County Ground. This year the County Ground will host three matches in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Located in Derby, it first came into existence in 1863 with a capacity of 9,500 people.
Also known as Racecourse ground, it remains home to Gloucestershire. This venue has witnessed some of the major moments in the cricket history like spectators entering via the Grace Gates. The wicket here is good which is traditionally suited for the spinners.
This stadium has hosted 17 ODI matches. Out of it, 6 matches were one won by the home side and 5 each were won by both touring and neutral side. This venue hasn’t witnessed any tie breaker match yet. However, one match has been played without any result.
On this ground, the highest team innings was 369 made by England against West Indies. This venue also hosts some other sports like squash and tennis and in the winter the ground serves as the target for a golf driving range.
Key facts:
Match: AFG vs AUS, Match 4, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
Date: Saturday, June 01, 2019
Time: 12:30 PM GMT
Opened: 1889
Capacity: 7000 (15,000 ODIs)
Known as: The Royal & Sun Alliance County Ground; Ashley Down Ground; Fry's Ground; Phoenix County Ground
Ends: Pavilion End, Ashley Down Road End
Location: Bristol, England
Time Zone: UTC +01:00
Home to: Gloucestershire
