Former New Zealand cricket Brendon McCullum gave his prediction for the group stage matches of the ICC World Cup 2019 and according to him, England and India will easily make it to the semi-finals.Like most cricket pundits, McCullum also deemed India and England as the favourites. According to his prediction, the only group stage match that India will lose will be against England while England will only lose to Australia in the group stage.Apart from these two, McCullum put Australia on the third spot for the semi-final qualification while he made it an extremely tight race for the final qualifying spot.McCullum's prediction says New Zealand, West Indies, South Africa and Pakistan will fight for the fourth spot and it will be down to the net run rate in that case."Rain and luck will likely play a part as well. I hope Nz gets that little bit of luck and can qualify. Enjoy the 6 week celebration of the best players on the planet," McCullum wrote on Instagram.McCullum deemed Sri Lanka and Bangladesh as the worst-performing teams of the tournament while he predicted Afghanistan as just a little bit better than the other two.Here is Brendon McCullum's match-by-match prediction for all the 10 teams:South Africa, Pakistan, Bangladesh, West Indies, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, India, New ZealandAustraliaSouth Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Afghanistan, West Indies, Bangladesh, Sri LankaEnglandAfghanistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, England, New Zealand, South AfricaWest Indies, India, PakistanSri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, South Africa, West IndiesIndia, Pakistan, Australia, EnglandPakistan, Australia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, AfghanistanSouth Africa, England, New Zealand, IndiaBangladesh, West Indies, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Sri LankaEngland, India, New Zealand, AustraliaSri Lanka, Australia, New Zealand, Afghanistan, BangladeshWest Indies, England, India, South AfricaSri Lanka, BangladeshAustralia, New Zealand, South Africa, England, India, Pakistan, West IndiesWest IndiesNew Zealand, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Australia, England, South Africa, IndiaSri LankaSouth Africa, New Zealand, England, West Indies, Australia, Afghanistan, India, Pakistan