Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Brendum McCullum Makes Match by Match Prediction for World Cup Group Stage, India and England Emerge Top Teams

Brendon McCullum predicted England, India and Australia will easily make it to the semi-finals while he pitted New Zealand, West Indies, South Africa and Pakistan in a tight fight for the final place in top 4.

News18.com

Updated:June 1, 2019, 10:41 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Brendum McCullum Makes Match by Match Prediction for World Cup Group Stage, India and England Emerge Top Teams
England and India are pre-tournament favourites to win the ICC World Cup 2019. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...
Former New Zealand cricket Brendon McCullum gave his prediction for the group stage matches of the ICC World Cup 2019 and according to him, England and India will easily make it to the semi-finals.

Like most cricket pundits, McCullum also deemed India and England as the favourites. According to his prediction, the only group stage match that India will lose will be against England while England will only lose to Australia in the group stage.

Apart from these two, McCullum put Australia on the third spot for the semi-final qualification while he made it an extremely tight race for the final qualifying spot.

McCullum's prediction says New Zealand, West Indies, South Africa and Pakistan will fight for the fourth spot and it will be down to the net run rate in that case.

"Rain and luck will likely play a part as well. I hope Nz gets that little bit of luck and can qualify. Enjoy the 6 week celebration of the best players on the planet," McCullum wrote on Instagram.

McCullum deemed Sri Lanka and Bangladesh as the worst-performing teams of the tournament while he predicted Afghanistan as just a little bit better than the other two.

Here is Brendon McCullum's match-by-match prediction for all the 10 teams:

England

8 wins - South Africa, Pakistan, Bangladesh, West Indies, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand
1 loss - Australia

India

8 wins - South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Afghanistan, West Indies, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka
1 loss - England

Australia

6 wins - Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, England, New Zealand, South Africa
3 losses - West Indies, India, Pakistan

New Zealand

5 wins - Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, South Africa, West Indies
4 losses - India, Pakistan, Australia, England

West Indies

5 wins - Pakistan, Australia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan
4 losses - South Africa, England, New Zealand, India

South Africa

5 wins - Bangladesh, West Indies, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Sri Lanka
4 losses - England, India, New Zealand, Australia

Pakistan

5 wins - Sri Lanka, Australia, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Bangladesh
4 losses - West Indies, England, India, South Africa

Afghanistan

2 wins - Sri Lanka, Bangladesh
7 losses - Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, England, India, Pakistan, West Indies

Sri Lanka

1 win - West Indies
8 losses - New Zealand, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Australia, England, South Africa, India

Bangladesh

1 win - Sri Lanka
8 losses - South Africa, New Zealand, England, West Indies, Australia, Afghanistan, India, Pakistan
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram