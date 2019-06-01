English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 New Zealand vs Sri Lanka at Sophia Garden: Know the Venue, Records, Weather Update
Sophia Gardens has also staged some of crucial matches in Glamorgan’s history like in 1969, when they won the County Championship against Worcestershire.
Aerial view of the Sophia Gardens stadium in Cardiff (Getty Images)
Loading...
As the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is in full swing, everyone could be seen cheering for their favorite teams. New Zealand and Sri Lanka are also set to play this Saturday at 3:00pm (IST). This match is scheduled at Sophia stadium and will mark the third match of ICC Cricket World cup. Located in Cardiff, the SWALEC stadium can accommodate up to 15,000 people after redevelopment. This venue has a lot of historical memories, as they played host to first one day match between England and Wales in 2002.
Key Facts:
Match: NZ vs SL, Match 3, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
Date: Saturday, June 01, 2019
Time: 09:30 AM GMT
Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
Stadium: Sophia Gardens
City: Cardiff
Capacity: 5,500 (15,000 after redevelopment)
Ends: River Taff End, Cathedral Road End
Hosts to: Glamorgan
