ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 New Zealand vs Sri Lanka at Sophia Garden: Know the Venue, Records, Weather Update

Sophia Gardens has also staged some of crucial matches in Glamorgan’s history like in 1969, when they won the County Championship against Worcestershire.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 1, 2019, 9:08 AM IST
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 New Zealand vs Sri Lanka at Sophia Garden: Know the Venue, Records, Weather Update
Aerial view of the Sophia Gardens stadium in Cardiff (Getty Images)
As the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is in full swing, everyone could be seen cheering for their favorite teams. New Zealand and Sri Lanka are also set to play this Saturday at 3:00pm (IST). This match is scheduled at Sophia stadium and will mark the third match of ICC Cricket World cup. Located in Cardiff, the SWALEC stadium can accommodate up to 15,000 people after redevelopment. This venue has a lot of historical memories, as they played host to first one day match between England and Wales in 2002.

However, one of the most famous games that shocked the cricket world was the match between Australia and Bangladesh, when the Bangladesh defeated Australia by 5 wickets.

Sophia Gardens has also staged some of crucial matches in Glamorgan’s history like in 1969, when they won the County Championship against Worcestershire.

This venue has hosted 24 matches. Out of it, 6 times the team batting first has won while the team chasing has a winning score of 9 times. This stadium has witnessed one tie breaker match and one match with no result. The highest score on this ground was 342 made by England against Australia.

The area were the cricket pitch now stands also has unique history, it once played host to a ‘Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show’ and ‘Barnum and Bailey’s travelling circus and menagerie’.

Key Facts:

Match: NZ vs SL, Match 3, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
Date: Saturday, June 01, 2019
Time: 09:30 AM GMT
Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
Stadium: Sophia Gardens
City: Cardiff
Capacity: 5,500 (15,000 after redevelopment)
Ends: River Taff End, Cathedral Road End
Hosts to: Glamorgan

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
