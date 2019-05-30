Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Joe Denly: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on May 30

Joe Denly is an English bowler and is part of the England cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 33 years old.

News18.com

Updated:May 30, 2019, 8:25 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Joe Denly: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on May 30
File photo of Joe Denly.
Loading...
Joe Denly, whose full name is Mark Andrew Wood, is an English cricketer. He was born on March 16, 1986 at Canterbury, Kent. He is 33 years of age. He is a primarily a batsman and is a right-handed batsman and his bowling style is right-arm leg spin.

He has played for the following cricket teams: England, Brothers Union, England Lions, England Performance Programme, England Under-19s, Karachi Kings, Kent, Kent 2nd XI, Kolkata Knight Riders, Marylebone Cricket Club, Middlesex, Multan Sultans, Sydney Sixers.

Joe Denly has played in 13 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 293 runs at an average of 26.63. His highest score is 67. He has scored no centuries and 2 half-centuries.

As a bowler, he has claimed 1 wicket at an average of 60.00. His bowling economy rate is 5.45. He has 0 five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 1/24.

Denly made his ODI debut against Ireland at Belfast on August 27, 2009 and the last ODI he played was against Pakistan at Nottingham on May 17, 2019.

This Joe Denly: English cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, May 30, 2019.


Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram