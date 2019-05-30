Joe Denly: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on May 30

Joe Denly, whose full name is Mark Andrew Wood, is an English cricketer. He was born on March 16, 1986 at Canterbury, Kent. He is 33 years of age. He is a primarily a batsman and is a right-handed batsman and his bowling style is right-arm leg spin.He has played for the following cricket teams: England, Brothers Union, England Lions, England Performance Programme, England Under-19s, Karachi Kings, Kent, Kent 2nd XI, Kolkata Knight Riders, Marylebone Cricket Club, Middlesex, Multan Sultans, Sydney Sixers.Joe Denly has played in 13 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 293 runs at an average of 26.63. His highest score is 67. He has scored no centuries and 2 half-centuries.As a bowler, he has claimed 1 wicket at an average of 60.00. His bowling economy rate is 5.45. He has 0 five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 1/24.Denly made his ODI debut against Ireland at Belfast on August 27, 2009 and the last ODI he played was against Pakistan at Nottingham on May 17, 2019.This Joe Denly: English cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, May 30, 2019.