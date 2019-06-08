Abu Jayed: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 8

Abu Jayed Chowdhury is a Bangladesh cricketer. He was born on August 2, 1993. He is 25 years of age. He is primarily a bowler and is a right-handed batter and his bowling style is right-arm fast-medium.

He has played for the following cricket teams: Bangladesh, Bangladesh A, Bangladesh Under-17s, Bangladesh Under-19s, Bangladesh Under-23s, Brothers Union, Dhaka Dynamites, Rangpur Riders, Sylhet Division.

Jayed has played in 2 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and has claimed 5 wickets at an average of 22.80. His bowling economy rate is 6.33. He has one five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 5/58.

Jayed made his ODI debut against West Indies at Dublin (Malahide), May 13, 2019 and the last ODI he played was against West Indies at Dublin on May 15, 2019.

This Abu Jayed: Bangladesh cricketer profile is updated as of 3 PM, June 8, 2019.