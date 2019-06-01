Afghanistan vs Australia Dream11 Picks: Predicted Best XI, Team News, Injury Update, How to Watch

Australia will look to begin their ICC World Cup 2019 campaign on a high as they take on first-timers Afghanistan on Saturday. Afghanistan, on the other hand, will look to cause a major upset.After months of turmoil following the ball-tampering incident, Australia have regained some sheen in the past couple of months and that should give them confidence going into the tournament.Afghanistan defeated Pakistan in the warm-up to the tournament and with the likes of Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi in their ranks, they will believe they can turn it around against Australia.Both Australia and Afghanistan have impact players and while Australia's strength lies in their pace attack and top order batting, Afghanistan's strength are their spinners. Dream 11 picks should be according to that. If you are still starting out with the fantasy cricket game, you can click here for a quick starter guide.The match will be played at the County Ground in Bristol. It starts at 1:30 PM local time (12:30 PM GMT) (6:00 PM IST). The game will be live on Star Sports. Live streaming available on Hotstar.Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib (c), Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Aaron Finch (c), Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Jason Behrendorff, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.Mohammad Shahzad (wk), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith (C), Hazratullah ZazaiMarcus Stoinis (VC), Mohammad Nabi,Rashid Khan, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.