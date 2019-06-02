Aiden Markram: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 2

Aiden Markram, whose full name is Aiden Kyle Markram is a South African cricketer. He was born on October 4, 1994 in Centurion. He is 24 years of age. He is primarily a batsman and a right-handed one and his bowling style is right-arm offbreak.He has played for the following cricket teams: South Africa, Northerns, Northerns Under-19s, South Africa A, South Africa Under-19s, Titans.Aiden Markram has played in 19 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 514 runs at an average of 28.55. His highest score is 67 not out. He has scored 0 centuries and 2 half-centuries.As a bowler, he has claimed 2 wickets at an average of 36.00. His bowling economy rate is 6.54. He has no five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 2/18.Markram made his ODI debut against Bangladesh at East London on October 22, 2017 and the last ODI he played was against England at the Oval on May 30, 2019.This Aiden Markram: South African cricketer profile is updated as of 1 PM, June 2, 2019.