Alex Hales: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 3

Alex Hales, whose full name is Alexander Daniel Hales, is an English cricketer. He was born on January 3, 1989 at Hillingdon, Middlesex. He is 30 years of age. He is a primarily a batsman and is a right-handed batsman and his bowling style is right-arm medium.He has played for the following cricket teams: England, Buckinghamshire, Duronto Rajshahi, England Lions, Islamabad United, Melbourne Renegades, Mumbai Indians, Nottinghamshire, Nottinghamshire 2nd XI, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Worcestershire.Alex Hales has played in 70 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 2419 runs at an average of 37.79. His highest score is 171. He has scored 6 centuries and 14 half-centuries.Hales made his ODI debut against India at Cardiff on August 27, 2014 and the last ODI he played was against South Africa at The Oval on May 30, 2019.This Alex Hales: English cricketer profile is updated as of 9.30 AM, June 3, 2019.