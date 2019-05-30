English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Alex Hales: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on May 30
Alex Hales is an English bowler and is part of the England cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 30 years old.
File photo of Alex Hales. (Getty Images)
Loading...
Alex Hales, whose full name is Alexander Daniel Hales, is an English cricketer. He was born on January 3, 1989 at Hillingdon, Middlesex. He is 30 years of age. He is a primarily a batsman and is a right-handed batsman and his bowling style is right-arm medium.
He has played for the following cricket teams: England, Buckinghamshire, Duronto Rajshahi, England Lions, Islamabad United, Melbourne Renegades, Mumbai Indians, Nottinghamshire, Nottinghamshire 2nd XI, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Worcestershire.
Alex Hales has played in 67 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 171 runs at an average of 37.79. His highest score is 171. He has scored 6 centuries and 14 half-centuries.
As a bowler, he has claimed 0 wicket at an average of 0.00. His bowling economy rate is 0.00. He has 0 five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 0/00.
Hales made his ODI debut against India at Cardiff on August 27, 2014 and the last ODI he played was against West Indies at Gros Islet on March 2, 2019.
This Alex Hales: English cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, May 30, 2019.
He has played for the following cricket teams: England, Buckinghamshire, Duronto Rajshahi, England Lions, Islamabad United, Melbourne Renegades, Mumbai Indians, Nottinghamshire, Nottinghamshire 2nd XI, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Worcestershire.
Alex Hales has played in 67 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 171 runs at an average of 37.79. His highest score is 171. He has scored 6 centuries and 14 half-centuries.
As a bowler, he has claimed 0 wicket at an average of 0.00. His bowling economy rate is 0.00. He has 0 five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 0/00.
Hales made his ODI debut against India at Cardiff on August 27, 2014 and the last ODI he played was against West Indies at Gros Islet on March 2, 2019.
This Alex Hales: English cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, May 30, 2019.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
-
Thursday 20 December , 2018
WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
-
Friday 14 December , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
Thursday 20 December , 2018 WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
Friday 14 December , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Alphabet’s Loon Balloons Were Beaming LTE in Peru, Within 48 Hours of The Earthquake
- Avengers Endgame Now Needs Rs 696 Crore More to Overtake Avatar As Highest Grossing Movie Ever
- Not Starstruck: Astronomers are Not Pleased About SpaceX's Shining New Satellites
- 'Fair and Lovely': Can You Spot What's Wrong in The Viral Miss India Photo?
- Remember 'Egg Boy' From Australia? He Just Donated Rs 48 Lakh to Christchurch Victims
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results