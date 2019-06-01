Take the pledge to vote

Angelo Mathews: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 1

Angelo Mathews is a Sri Lankan allrounder and is part of the Sri Lanka cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 31-year-old.

Updated:June 1, 2019, 12:22 PM IST
Angelo Mathews: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 1
Angelo Mathews (IMAGE: Twitter/Cricket South Africa)
Angelo Davis Mathews is a Sri Lankan cricketer. Born on June 2, 1987 in Colombo, he is 31 years of age. A right-hand batter and right-arm medium bowler, Mathews is an allrounder.

He has played for the following teams: Sri Lanka, Basnahira Greens, Basnahira North, Brothers Union, Colts Cricket Club, Combined Provinces, Delhi Daredevils, Kolkata Knight Riders, Pune Warriors, Sri Lanka A, Sri Lanka Under-19s.

Mathews has played 204 ODIs, scoring 5381 runs at an average of 42.03. His highest score is 139*. He has scored two centuries and 37 half-centuries.

As a bowler he has taken 114 wickets at an average of 34.21. His economy rate is 4.61 and his best bowling figure is 6/20.

Mathews made his ODI debut against Zimbabwe at Harare, November 28, 2008. His last ODI was against Scotland at Edinburgh, May 21, 2019.

This Angelo Mathews: Sri Lanka cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, June 1, 2019.
