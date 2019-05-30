Anrich Nortje: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on May 30

Anrich Nortje, whose full name is Anrich Nortje, is a South African cricketer. He was born on November 16, 1993. He is 25 years of age. He is primarily a bowler and is a right-handed batsman and his bowling style is right-arm fast.He has played for the following cricket teams: South Africa, Eastern Province, Eastern Province Under-19s, South African Schools.Anrich Nortje has played in 4 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 8 runs at an average of 8. His highest score is 8. He has scored no centuries and no half-centuries.As a bowler, he has claimed 8 wickets at an average of 18.75. His bowling economy rate is 4.76. He has 0 five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 3/57.Nortje made his ODI debut against Bangladesh at Dhaka on July 10, 2015 and the last ODI he played was against Sri Lanka at Cape Town on March 16, 2019.This Anrich Nortje: South African cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, May 30, 2019.