Despite Lankan Collapse, Dimuth Karunaratne Becomes Second Player to Carry His Bat in World Cup Match
Dimuth Karunaratne, the Sri Lankan Skipper, became the second skipper to carry the bat in ODIs after Upul Tharanga in 2017.
File photo of Dimuth Karunaratne.
New Delhi: While Sri Lanka was crushed by the Kiwis in their opening fixture of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in Cardiff on Saturday, Captain Dimuth Karunaratne shone bright carrying the bat as his team collapsed to 136 all out in 29.2 overs.
Fans were taken aback by Sri Lanka’s dismal performance against New Zealand’s lethal pacers. Only Skipper and opener Dimuth Karunaratne resisted and carried his bat for 52 not out.
Black Caps openers Martin Guptill (73 not out) and Colin Munro (58 not out) raced to their target in just 16.1 overs.
A Here are some match statistics from New Zealand’s resounding win over the men in Blue and Yellow.
Dimuth Karunaratne (52*) became only the second player to carry the bat in a World Cup tournament after West Indies’ Ridley Jacobs (49*) did the same against the Aussies in the 1999 Cricket World Cup. Further, The Lankan Skipper became the second skipper to carry the bat in ODIs after Upul Tharanga in 2017.
Karunaratne’s is the third lowest score while carrying the bat in ODIs, with the lowest being Javed Omar who scored 33 against Zimbabwe in 2001 followed by Ridley Jacobs (49*) vs Australia in 1999.
Further, the Skipper became the first batsman in List A history to carry the bat in three instances, as he did before for Kandy vs Nuwara Eliya (2017), and for Kandy vs Galle (2019). Mudassar Nazar and Grant Flower have done it twice.
He has also secured the 12th position in the ODI openers’ list and only the sixth opener in cricket history to carry bat in both Tests & ODIs.
Saturday’s defeat was Sri Lankan team’s fifth loss in as many ODIs in Cardiff, Wales. On the other hand, for the Kiwis, this was the third instance winning a World Cup match by ten wickets. This was the 12th instance of a team winning by ten wickets in World Cups.
Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
