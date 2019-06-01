Take the pledge to vote

Avishka Fernando: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 1

Avishka Fernando is a Sri Lankan batsman and is part of the Sri Lanka cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 21 -year-old.

Updated:June 1, 2019, 12:00 PM IST
Avishka Fernando: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 1
File photo of Avishka Fernando.
Weerahandige Inol Avishka Fernando is a Sri Lanka cricketer. Born on April 5, 1998 in Wadduwahe, he is 21 years of age. He is a right-hand opening batsman and a right-arm medium-fast bowler.

He has played for the following teams: Sri Lanka, Colombo, Sri Lanka Under-19s.

Fernando has played 6 ODIs, scoring 145 runs at an average of 24.16. His highest score is 74. He has scored zero centuries and one half-century.

He is yet to bowl in an ODI.

Fernando made his ODI debut against Australia at Dambulla, August 31, 2016. His last ODI was against Scotland at Edinburgh, May 21, 2019.

This Avishka Fernando: Sri Lanka cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, June 1, 2019.
