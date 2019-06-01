Avishka Fernando: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 1

Weerahandige Inol Avishka Fernando is a Sri Lanka cricketer. Born on April 5, 1998 in Wadduwahe, he is 21 years of age. He is a right-hand opening batsman and a right-arm medium-fast bowler.He has played for the following teams: Sri Lanka, Colombo, Sri Lanka Under-19s.Fernando has played 6 ODIs, scoring 145 runs at an average of 24.16. His highest score is 74. He has scored zero centuries and one half-century.He is yet to bowl in an ODI.Fernando made his ODI debut against Australia at Dambulla, August 31, 2016. His last ODI was against Scotland at Edinburgh, May 21, 2019.This Avishka Fernando: Sri Lanka cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, June 1, 2019.