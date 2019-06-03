Take the pledge to vote

Ben Stokes: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 3

Ben Stokes is a British batsman playing from the England cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 27 years old.

Updated:June 3, 2019, 10:36 AM IST
Ben Stokes: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 3
File image of Ben Stokes (AFP Photo)
Ben Stokes, whose full name is Benjamin Andrew Stokes, is a British cricketer from Christchurch, New Zealand. He was born on June 4, 1991 at Christchurch, Canterbury. He is 27 years of age. He is primarily an all-rounder, who bats left-handed and bowls right-arm fast medium.

Ben Stokes has played for the following teams: England, Canterbury, Durham, England A, England XI, Rajasthan Royals, England Under-19, Melbourne Renegades, England Lions, Rising Pune Supergiant

Ben Stokes has played in 85 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 2306 runs at an average of 38.43. His highest score is 102 not out. He has scored 3 centuries and 16 half-centuries.

As a bowler, he has claimed 65 wickets at an average of 41.32. His bowling economy rate is 6.14. He has no five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 5/61.

Ben Stokes debut ODI match was Ireland v England at Dublin, Aug 25, 2011. He played his latest ODI on May 30, 2019 against South Africa at The Oval.

A product of the Durham Academy, Stokes scored a wonderful century against India in the 2010 Under-19 World Cup, before his entry into first-class cricket. A brilliant hundred with five sixes in an over against Hampshire, and a month later a maiden limited-overs ton proved his mettle on the domestic front. However, Stokes was struck by a broken finger injury, but he still continued to play for the England Lions. He was then called up for England's ODI series against Ireland later that year.

This is Ben Stokes: British cricketer profile is updated as of 9.30 AM, June 3, 2019.
