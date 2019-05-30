Chris Morris: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on May 30

Chris Morris is a South African cricketer. He was born on April 30, 1987 in Pretoria. He is 32 years of age. He is primarily a bowler and bowls right-arm fast-medium. He bats right-handed.He has played for the following cricket teams: South Africa, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Delhi Daredevils, Lions, North West, Rajasthan Royals, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Surrey, Titans.Chris Morris has played in 34 One Day Internationals (ODIs). He has claimed 35 wickets at an average of 40.42. His bowling economy rate is 5.61. He has no five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 4/31.Morris has scored 393 runs at an average of 19.65. His highest score is 62. He has scored 0 centuries and 1 half-century.Morris made his ODI debut against Pakistan at Birmingham on June 10, 2013 and the last ODI he played was against India at Centurion on February 16, 2018.This Chris Morris: South African cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, May 30, 2019.