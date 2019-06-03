Chris Woakes: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 3

Chris Woakes, whose full name is Christopher Roger Woakes, is an England cricket team player from Birmingham, Warwickshire He was born on March 2, 1989 in Birmingham. He is 30 years of age. He is primarily a right-arm fast medium bowler and his batting style is right-handed.Chris Woakes has played in these teams: England, England A, England XI, MCC, Warwickshire, Wellington, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders, England Under-19, Sydney Thunder, England Lions.Chris Woakes has played in 89 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 1065 runs at an average of 25.97. His highest score is 95 not out. He has scored no centuries and 5 half-centuries.As a bowler, he has claimed 126 wickets at an average of 30.99. His bowling economy rate is 5.63. His best bowling figure is 6/45.A right-arm medium pace bowler, it is his integrity and work ethic that makes those who have noticed the youngster believe that he is a cricketer with a great future. With an impressive out-swinger, he has bowled well for Warwickshire ever since he graduated to their first XI in 2008, taking several five-wicket hauls.His ODI debut was Australia v England at Sydney, Jan 23, 2011 and his latest ODI match was England v South Africa at The Oval, May 30, 2019.This is Chris Woakes: British cricketer profile is updated as of 9.30 AM, June 3, 2019.