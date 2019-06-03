English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Chris Woakes: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 3
Chris Woakes is a British batsman playing from the England cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 30 years old.
File photo of Chris Woakes (Getty Images)
Loading...
Chris Woakes, whose full name is Christopher Roger Woakes, is an England cricket team player from Birmingham, Warwickshire He was born on March 2, 1989 in Birmingham. He is 30 years of age. He is primarily a right-arm fast medium bowler and his batting style is right-handed.
Chris Woakes has played in these teams: England, England A, England XI, MCC, Warwickshire, Wellington, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders, England Under-19, Sydney Thunder, England Lions.
Chris Woakes has played in 89 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 1065 runs at an average of 25.97. His highest score is 95 not out. He has scored no centuries and 5 half-centuries.
As a bowler, he has claimed 126 wickets at an average of 30.99. His bowling economy rate is 5.63. His best bowling figure is 6/45.
A right-arm medium pace bowler, it is his integrity and work ethic that makes those who have noticed the youngster believe that he is a cricketer with a great future. With an impressive out-swinger, he has bowled well for Warwickshire ever since he graduated to their first XI in 2008, taking several five-wicket hauls.
His ODI debut was Australia v England at Sydney, Jan 23, 2011 and his latest ODI match was England v South Africa at The Oval, May 30, 2019.
This is Chris Woakes: British cricketer profile is updated as of 9.30 AM, June 3, 2019.
Chris Woakes has played in these teams: England, England A, England XI, MCC, Warwickshire, Wellington, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders, England Under-19, Sydney Thunder, England Lions.
Chris Woakes has played in 89 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 1065 runs at an average of 25.97. His highest score is 95 not out. He has scored no centuries and 5 half-centuries.
As a bowler, he has claimed 126 wickets at an average of 30.99. His bowling economy rate is 5.63. His best bowling figure is 6/45.
A right-arm medium pace bowler, it is his integrity and work ethic that makes those who have noticed the youngster believe that he is a cricketer with a great future. With an impressive out-swinger, he has bowled well for Warwickshire ever since he graduated to their first XI in 2008, taking several five-wicket hauls.
His ODI debut was Australia v England at Sydney, Jan 23, 2011 and his latest ODI match was England v South Africa at The Oval, May 30, 2019.
This is Chris Woakes: British cricketer profile is updated as of 9.30 AM, June 3, 2019.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: England Triumphs Over South Africa In Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Ahmed & Other Skippers Attend Opening Party
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Friday 31 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: England Triumphs Over South Africa In Tournament Opener
Thursday 30 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Ahmed & Other Skippers Attend Opening Party
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sign in With Apple Competes Directly With Facebook And Google, And Doesn’t Need to Sell Ads
- iOS 13 Will Make Your iPhone Faster, But That is Not The Only Goodness it Packs in
- Neha Dhupia Thanks Soha Ali Khan for Being the Guiding Light in Her Journey of Motherhood
- Miley Cyrus Grabbed, Forcibly Kissed by Male Fan While Walking to Her Car With Husband
- iPadOS at WWDC 2019: You Wanted iOS And macOS to Merge, But Apple Has Instead Erected a Third Pivot
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results