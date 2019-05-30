English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Chris Woakes: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on May 30
Chris Woakes is a British batsman playing from the England cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 30 years old.
File photo of Chris Woakes (Getty Images)
Loading...
Chris Woakes, whose full name is Christopher Roger Woakes, is an England cricket team player from Birmingham, Warwickshire He was born on March 2, 1989 in Birmingham. He is 30 years of age. He is primarily a right-arm fast medium bowler and his batting style is right-handed.
Chris Woakes has played in these teams: England, England A, England XI, MCC, Warwickshire, Wellington, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders, England Under-19, Sydney Thunder, England Lions.
Chris Woakes has played in 88 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 1052 runs at an average of 26.30. His highest score is 95 not out. He has scored no centuries and 5 half-centuries.
As a bowler, he has claimed 126 wickets at an average of 30.80. His bowling economy rate is 5.64. His best bowling figure is 6/45.
A right-arm medium pace bowler, it is his integrity and work ethic that makes those who have noticed the youngster believe that he is a cricketer with a great future. With an impressive out-swinger, he has bowled well for Warwickshire ever since he graduated to their first XI in 2008, taking several five-wicket hauls. His ODI debut was Australia v England at Sydney, Jan 23, 2011 and his latest ODI match was England v Pakistan at Leeds, May 19, 2019.
This is Chris Woakes: British cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, May 30, 2019.
Chris Woakes has played in these teams: England, England A, England XI, MCC, Warwickshire, Wellington, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders, England Under-19, Sydney Thunder, England Lions.
Chris Woakes has played in 88 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 1052 runs at an average of 26.30. His highest score is 95 not out. He has scored no centuries and 5 half-centuries.
As a bowler, he has claimed 126 wickets at an average of 30.80. His bowling economy rate is 5.64. His best bowling figure is 6/45.
A right-arm medium pace bowler, it is his integrity and work ethic that makes those who have noticed the youngster believe that he is a cricketer with a great future. With an impressive out-swinger, he has bowled well for Warwickshire ever since he graduated to their first XI in 2008, taking several five-wicket hauls. His ODI debut was Australia v England at Sydney, Jan 23, 2011 and his latest ODI match was England v Pakistan at Leeds, May 19, 2019.
This is Chris Woakes: British cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, May 30, 2019.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
-
Thursday 20 December , 2018
WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
-
Friday 14 December , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
Thursday 20 December , 2018 WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
Friday 14 December , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Live TV
Recommended For You
- She Even Left Me, Says Salman Khan Seemingly Confirming He and Katrina Kaif Were in Relationship
- Amazon Echo Show 5 With 5.5-inch Display Launched at Rs 8,999
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | Kohli's Wax Statue Unveiled at Lord's to Mark WC Launch
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | The Stage is Set, Build up Done - But the Noise is Missing
- Remember 'Egg Boy' From Australia? He Just Donated Rs 48 Lakh to Christchurch Victims
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results