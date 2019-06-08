Colin de Grandhomme, whose full name is Colin de Grandhomme, is a New Zealand cricketer. He was born on July 22, 1986 at Harare. He is 32 years of age. He is an all-rounder and is a right-handed batsman and his bowling style is right-arm fast-medium.

He has played for the following cricket teams: New Zealand, Canterbury, Durham 2nd XI, Marylebone Cricket Club Young Cricketers, Sydney Thunder.

Colin de Grandhomme has played in 30 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 458 runs at an average of 28.62. His highest score is 74 not out. He has scored no centuries and 1 half-centuries.

As a bowler, he has claimed 20 wickets at an average of 44.35. His bowling economy rate is 5.06. He has no five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 3/26.

De Grandhomme made his ODI debut against South Africa at Auckland on March 3, 2012 and the last ODI he played was against Bangladesh at The Oval on June 5, 2019.

This Colin de Grandhomme: New Zealand cricketer profile is updated as of 4 PM, June 8, 2019.