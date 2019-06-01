Take the pledge to vote

Colin Munro Profile: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 1

Colin Munro is a New Zealand batsman and is part of the New Zealand cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 32 years old.

Updated:June 1, 2019, 8:01 AM IST
Colin Munro Profile: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 1
Colin Munro (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
Colin Munro, whose full name is Colin Munro, is a New Zealand cricketer. He was born on March 11, 1987 at Durban. He is 32 years of age. He is primarily a batsman and is a left-handed batsman and his bowling style is right-arm medium-fast.

He has played for the following cricket teams: New Zealand, Auckland, Delhi Capitals, Delhi Daredevils, Karachi Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, New Zealand A, New Zealand Under-19s, Sydney Sixers, Trinbago Knight Riders, Worcestershire, Worcestershire 2nd XI.

Colin Munro has played in 51 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 1146 runs at an average of 24.91. His highest score is 87. He has scored no centuries and 7 half-centuries.

As a bowler, he has claimed 7 wickets at an average of 67.42. His bowling economy rate is 5.18. He has no five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 2/10.

Munro made his ODI debut against South Africa at Kimberly on January 22, 2013 and the last ODI he played was against Bangladesh at Dunedin on February 20, 2019.

This Colin Munro: New Zealand cricketer profile is updated as of 7.30 AM, June 1, 2019.
