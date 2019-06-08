Colin Munro Profile: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 1
Colin Munro is a New Zealand batsman and is part of the New Zealand cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 32 years old.
Colin Munro (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
Colin Munro, whose full name is Colin Munro, is a New Zealand cricketer. He was born on March 11, 1987 at Durban. He is 32 years of age. He is primarily a batsman and is a left-handed batsman and his bowling style is right-arm medium-fast.
He has played for the following cricket teams: New Zealand, Auckland, Delhi Capitals, Delhi Daredevils, Karachi Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, New Zealand A, New Zealand Under-19s, Sydney Sixers, Trinbago Knight Riders, Worcestershire, Worcestershire 2nd XI.
Colin Munro has played in 53 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 1228 runs at an average of 26.12. His highest score is 87. He has scored no centuries and 8 half-centuries.
As a bowler, he has claimed 7 wickets at an average of 67.42. His bowling economy rate is 5.18. He has no five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 2/10.
Munro made his ODI debut against South Africa at Kimberly on January 22, 2013 and the last ODI he played was against Bangladesh at the Oval on June 5, 2019.
This Colin Munro: New Zealand cricketer profile is updated as of 4 PM, June 8, 2019.
Also Watch
-
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Ahmed & Other Skippers Attend Opening Party
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: England Triumphs Over South Africa In Tournament Opener
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nick Plays With Swords, Joe Falls Apart, The Jonas Brothers are Really Missing Game of Thrones
- Bharat Box Office Collection Day 3: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif Film Collects Rs 95.5 Crore
- Hero Maestro Edge 125 First Ride Review: Comfortable & Classy
- ICC World Cup 2019: Why ICC Objected To Dhoni's "Balidan" Insignia On Gloves
- Facebook Investors Want Mark Zuckerberg Out, Share Structure Redone: The Full Story
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s