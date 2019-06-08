Colin Munro, whose full name is Colin Munro, is a New Zealand cricketer. He was born on March 11, 1987 at Durban. He is 32 years of age. He is primarily a batsman and is a left-handed batsman and his bowling style is right-arm medium-fast.

He has played for the following cricket teams: New Zealand, Auckland, Delhi Capitals, Delhi Daredevils, Karachi Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, New Zealand A, New Zealand Under-19s, Sydney Sixers, Trinbago Knight Riders, Worcestershire, Worcestershire 2nd XI.

Colin Munro has played in 53 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 1228 runs at an average of 26.12. His highest score is 87. He has scored no centuries and 8 half-centuries.

As a bowler, he has claimed 7 wickets at an average of 67.42. His bowling economy rate is 5.18. He has no five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 2/10.

Munro made his ODI debut against South Africa at Kimberly on January 22, 2013 and the last ODI he played was against Bangladesh at the Oval on June 5, 2019.

This Colin Munro: New Zealand cricketer profile is updated as of 4 PM, June 8, 2019.