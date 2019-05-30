English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
David Miller: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on May 30
David Miller is a South African batsman and is part of the South Africa national team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 29 years old.
David Miller. (Getty Images)
David Miller is a South African cricketer. He was born on June 10, 1989 in Pietermaritzburg, Natal. He is 29 years of age. He is primarily a batsman and a left-handed one and his bowling style is right-arm offbreak.
He has played for the following cricket teams: South Africa, Dolphins, Durham, Jamaica Tallawahs, Kings XI Punjab, KwaZulu-Natal, KwaZulu-Natal Inland Under-19s, South Africa A, South Africa Academy, South African Schools, St Lucia Zouks, Winnipeg Hawks, World-XI, Yorkshire.
David Miller has played in 120 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 2922 runs at an average of 38.96. His highest score is 139. He has scored 5 centuries and 12 half-centuries.
He has never bowled in an international match.
Miller made his ODI debut against West Indies at North Sound, Antigua on May 22, 2010 and the last ODI he played was against Sri Lanka at Port Elizabeth on March 13, 2019.
This David Miller: South African cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, May 30, 2019.
