Dhananjaya de Silva: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 1

Dhananjaya de Silva is a Sri Lankan bowler and is part of the Sri Lanka cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 27-year-old.

Updated:June 1, 2019, 10:46 AM IST
Dhananjaya de Silva: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 1
(Image: Twitter)
Dhananjaya Maduranga de Silva is a Sri Lankan cricketer. Born on September 6, 1991 in Colombo, he is 27 years of age. A right-hand batter and right-arm offbreak bowler, De Silva is an allrounder.

He has played for the following teams: Sri Lanka, Badureliya Sports Club, Kandurata Maroons, Ragama Cricket Club, Sri Lanka A, Sri Lanka Board President's XI, Sri Lanka Under-19s.

De Silva has played 33 ODIs, scoring 688 runs at an average of 25.48. His highest score is 84. He has scored zero centuries and four half-centuries.

As a bowler he has taken 15 wickets at an average of 40.93. His economy rate is 5.37 and his best bowling figure is 3/41.

De Silva made his ODI debut against Ireland at Dublin (Malahide), June 16, 2016. His last ODI was against Scotland at Edinburgh, May 21, 2019.

This Dhananjaya de Silva: Sri Lanka cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, June 1, 2019.
