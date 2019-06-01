Dhananjaya de Silva: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 1

Dhananjaya Maduranga de Silva is a Sri Lankan cricketer. Born on September 6, 1991 in Colombo, he is 27 years of age. A right-hand batter and right-arm offbreak bowler, De Silva is an allrounder.He has played for the following teams: Sri Lanka, Badureliya Sports Club, Kandurata Maroons, Ragama Cricket Club, Sri Lanka A, Sri Lanka Board President's XI, Sri Lanka Under-19s.De Silva has played 33 ODIs, scoring 688 runs at an average of 25.48. His highest score is 84. He has scored zero centuries and four half-centuries.As a bowler he has taken 15 wickets at an average of 40.93. His economy rate is 5.37 and his best bowling figure is 3/41.De Silva made his ODI debut against Ireland at Dublin (Malahide), June 16, 2016. His last ODI was against Scotland at Edinburgh, May 21, 2019.This Dhananjaya de Silva: Sri Lanka cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, June 1, 2019.