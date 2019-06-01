Dhananjaya de Silva: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 1

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Dhananjaya de Silva: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 1
Dhananjaya de Silva is a Sri Lankan bowler and is part of the Sri Lanka cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 27-year-old.
(Image: Twitter)
Loading...
Dhananjaya Maduranga de Silva is a Sri Lankan cricketer. Born on September 6, 1991 in Colombo, he is 27 years of age. A right-hand batter and right-arm offbreak bowler, De Silva is an allrounder.
He has played for the following teams: Sri Lanka, Badureliya Sports Club, Kandurata Maroons, Ragama Cricket Club, Sri Lanka A, Sri Lanka Board President's XI, Sri Lanka Under-19s.
De Silva has played 33 ODIs, scoring 688 runs at an average of 25.48. His highest score is 84. He has scored zero centuries and four half-centuries.
As a bowler he has taken 15 wickets at an average of 40.93. His economy rate is 5.37 and his best bowling figure is 3/41.
De Silva made his ODI debut against Ireland at Dublin (Malahide), June 16, 2016. His last ODI was against Scotland at Edinburgh, May 21, 2019.
This Dhananjaya de Silva: Sri Lanka cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, June 1, 2019.
He has played for the following teams: Sri Lanka, Badureliya Sports Club, Kandurata Maroons, Ragama Cricket Club, Sri Lanka A, Sri Lanka Board President's XI, Sri Lanka Under-19s.
De Silva has played 33 ODIs, scoring 688 runs at an average of 25.48. His highest score is 84. He has scored zero centuries and four half-centuries.
As a bowler he has taken 15 wickets at an average of 40.93. His economy rate is 5.37 and his best bowling figure is 3/41.
De Silva made his ODI debut against Ireland at Dublin (Malahide), June 16, 2016. His last ODI was against Scotland at Edinburgh, May 21, 2019.
This Dhananjaya de Silva: Sri Lanka cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, June 1, 2019.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: England Triumphs Over South Africa In Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Ahmed & Other Skippers Attend Opening Party
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Friday 31 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: England Triumphs Over South Africa In Tournament Opener
Thursday 30 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Ahmed & Other Skippers Attend Opening Party
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Gives '70s Vibes in Feather Knit Dress for Jonas Brothers Show
- iOS 13 First Look Screenshots: System-Wide Dark Mode, New Reminders App and More
- The Food Book Recipes App Has a Million Options, And Its Secret Ingredient is Artificial Intelligence
- When Will l Ever Get Home, Asks Rishi Kapoor as He Completes 8 Months of Treatment in US
- Veeru Devgan Prayer Meet: Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Pay Last Respects
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results