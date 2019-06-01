Dimuth Karunaratne Profile: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 1

Frank Dimuth Madushanka Karunaratne is a Sri Lankan cricketer. Born on April 21, 1988 in Colombo, he is 31-year-old. Karunaratne is a left-hand opening batsmen an also bowls right-arm medium occasionally. He is captain of the Sri Lanka team this World Cup.He has played for the following teams in his career: Sri Lanka, Basnahira Cricket Dundee, Dambulla, Sinhalese Sports Club, Sri Lanka A, Sri Lanka Board XI, Sri Lanka Under-19s, Sri Lanka Under-20s SchoolKarunaratne has played 18 One Day Internationals (ODIs), scoring 277 runs at an average of 20.53. His highest score is 77 and he has scored two half centuries. He is yet to score a century in ODIs.He has only bowled once in an ODI and is yet to claim a wicket. His economy rate was 6.60.Karunaratne made his ODI debut against England in Manchester, July 9, 2011 and the last ODI he played was against Scotland at Edinburgh, May 21, 2019.This Dimuth Karunaratne: Sri Lanka cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, June 1, 2019.