Dimuth Karunaratne Profile: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 7
Dimuth Karunaratne is a Sri Lankan batsman and is part of the Sri Lanka cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 31-year-old.
File photo of Sri Lankan cricketer Frank Dimuth Madushanka Karunaratne.
Frank Dimuth Madushanka Karunaratne is a Sri Lankan cricketer. Born on April 21, 1988 in Colombo, he is 31-year-old. Karunaratne is a left-hand opening batsmen an also bowls right-arm medium occasionally. He is captain of the Sri Lanka team this World Cup.
He has played for the following teams in his career: Sri Lanka, Basnahira Cricket Dundee, Dambulla, Sinhalese Sports Club, Sri Lanka A, Sri Lanka Board XI, Sri Lanka Under-19s, Sri Lanka Under-20s School
Karunaratne has played 20 One Day Internationals (ODIs), scoring 349 runs at an average of 24.92. His highest score is 77 and he has scored three half centuries. He is yet to score a century in ODIs.
He has only bowled once in an ODI and is yet to claim a wicket. His economy rate was 6.60.
Karunaratne made his ODI debut against England in Manchester, July 9, 2011 and the last ODI he played was against Afghanistan at Cardiff, June 4, 2019.
This Dimuth Karunaratne: Sri Lanka cricketer profile is updated as of 11 AM, June 7, 2019.
