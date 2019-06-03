Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 England vs Pakistan at Trent Bridge: Know the Venue, Records, Weather Updates

Eoin Morgan's England will take on Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Pakistan at Trent Bridge on Monday with the English looking to continue to winning ways while Pakistan will want to bounce back from the humiliation against West Indies.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 3, 2019, 11:33 AM IST
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 England vs Pakistan at Trent Bridge: Know the Venue, Records, Weather Updates
Trent Bridge will host England vs Pakistan on June 3. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
The sixth match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is scheduled between England and Pakistan at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Monday. The red hot favourites England started their World Cup journey with a resounding win against South Africa on May 30. The Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Pakistan, on the other hand, lost their opening encounter to West Indies by 7 wickets.

Before Eoin Morgan's side take on Pakistan at 3 PM IST today, here is a bit about the venue. Trent Bridge was first established in 1841, Nottingham, England and can accommodate up to 17,000 people.

One of the most memorable international matches hosted at this ground is when Graeme Pollock led South Africa to a 94-run victory against England in 1965.

Previously, it was a shared home of Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club and Notts County Football Club, but an overlapping of cricket and football seasons resulted in shifting of the football club to Meadow Lane. So now, Trent Bridge is mostly a cricket ground used for Test, one-day internationals and county cricket.

The venue has seen a total of 39 one-day international played, of which 15 were won by the team batting first and the other 24 matches were won by the team that took chasing. This stadium hasn't witnessed any ties as of yet.

KEY FACTS

Opened: 1841
Capacity: 15,350 (to be 17,000)
Known as: Trent Bridge Ground
Ends: Pavilion End, Radcliffe Road End
Location: Nottingham, England
Time Zone: UTC +01:00
Home to: Nottinghamshire
Other Sports hosted: Football (Nottm Forest and Notts County) 1860-1910
Floodlights: Yes
Weather update: The weather forecast for today's match between England and Pakistan is set for a cloudy but dry day, ensuring some swing early on.
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

