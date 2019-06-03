ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 England vs Pakistan at Trent Bridge: Know the Venue, Records, Weather Updates

The sixth match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is scheduled between England and Pakistan at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Monday. The red hot favourites England started their World Cup journey with a resounding win against South Africa on May 30. The Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Pakistan, on the other hand, lost their opening encounter to West Indies by 7 wickets.Before Eoin Morgan's side take on Pakistan at 3 PM IST today, here is a bit about the venue. Trent Bridge was first established in 1841, Nottingham, England and can accommodate up to 17,000 people.One of the most memorable international matches hosted at this ground is when Graeme Pollock led South Africa to a 94-run victory against England in 1965.Previously, it was a shared home of Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club and Notts County Football Club, but an overlapping of cricket and football seasons resulted in shifting of the football club to Meadow Lane. So now, Trent Bridge is mostly a cricket ground used for Test, one-day internationals and county cricket.The venue has seen a total of 39 one-day international played, of which 15 were won by the team batting first and the other 24 matches were won by the team that took chasing. This stadium hasn't witnessed any ties as of yet.184115,350 (to be 17,000)Trent Bridge GroundPavilion End, Radcliffe Road EndNottingham, EnglandUTC +01:00NottinghamshireFootball (Nottm Forest and Notts County) 1860-1910YesThe weather forecast for today's match between England and Pakistan is set for a cloudy but dry day, ensuring some swing early on.