Eoin Morgan: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on May 30
Eoin Morgan is a British batsman playing from the England cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 32 years old.
File image of Eoin Morgan. (Getty Images)
Eoin Morgon, whose full name is Eoin Joseph Gerard Morgan, is a British cricketer from Dublin. He was born on September 10, 1986 in Dublin. He is 32 years of age. He is primarily a left-handed batman and his bowling style is right-arm medium.
Eoin Morgan has played in these teams: England, Ireland, ICC World XI, England A, England XI, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders, Kings XI Punjab, Middlesex, Ireland Under-19, Sydney Thunder, England Lions, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Tridents, Gazi Tank Cricketers, Karachi Kings, Peshawar Zalmi, Durban Qalandars, Kerala Knights, Tshwane Spartans.
His debut ODI match was Scotland v Ireland at Ayr, Aug 5, 2006 and his latest ODI match was England v Pakistan at Leeds, May 19, 2019.
Eoin Morgan has played in 222 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 6997 runs at an average of 39.64. His highest score is 124 not out. He has scored 12 centuries and 45 half-centuries.
After successful youth stints for Middlesex, Morgan made his ODI debut for Ireland in 2006 against Scotland, but then switched to England ahead of the 2009 World Twenty20. He played his first game in English colours in 2009 against the West Indies in Bristol.
This is Eoin Morgan: British cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, May 30, 2019.
