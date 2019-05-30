Take the pledge to vote

Faf du Plessis: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on May 30

Faf du Plessis is a South African batsman and is part of the South Africa national team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 34-year-old.

May 30, 2019, 9:17 AM IST
Faf du Plessis: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on May 30
South Africa captain Faf du Plessis. (Image: AP)
Faf du Plessis, whose full name is Francois du Plessis, is a South African cricketer. He was born on July 13, 1984 in Pretoria. He is 34 years of age. He is primarily a batsman and a right-handed one and his bowling style is legbreak.

He has played for the following cricket teams: South Africa, Chennai Super Kings, Lancashire, Northerns, Rising Pune Supergiants, South Africa A, South Africa Under-19s, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Titans, World-XI.

Faf du Plessis has played in 134 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 5120 runs at an average of 46.54. His highest score is 185. He has scored 11 centuries and 32 half-centuries.

As a bowler, he has claimed 2 wickets at an average of 94.50. His bowling economy rate is 5.90. He has no five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 1/8.

du Plessis made his ODI debut against India at Cape Town on January 18, 2011 and the last ODI he played was against Sri Lanka at Cape Town on March 16, 2019.

This Faf du Plessis: South African cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, May 30, 2019.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
