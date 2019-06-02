Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Hashim Amla: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 2

Hashim Amla is a South African batsman and is part of the South Africa national team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 36 years old.

News18.com

Updated:June 2, 2019, 1:35 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Hashim Amla: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 2
File photo of Hashim Amla.
Loading...
Hashim Amla, whose full name is Hashim Mahomed Amla is a South African cricketer. He was born on March 31, 1983 in Durban. He is 36 years of age. He is primarily a batsman and a right-handed one and his bowling style is right-arm offbreak and medium.

He has played for the following cricket teams: South Africa, Barbados Tridents, Cape Cobras, Derbyshire, Dolphins, Essex, Kings XI Punjab, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa XI, Trinbago Knight Riders, World-XI.

Hashim Amla has played in 175 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 7923 runs at an average of 49.51. His highest score is 159. He has scored 27 centuries and 37 half-centuries.

He has never bowled internationally.

Amla made his ODI debut against Bangladesh at Chattogram on March 9, 2008 and the last ODI he played was against England at the Oval on May 30, 2019.

This Hashim Amla: South African cricketer profile is updated as of 1 PM, June 2, 2019.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram