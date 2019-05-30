English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hashim Amla: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on May 30
Hashim Amla is a South African batsman and is part of the South Africa national team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 36 years old.
File photo of Hashim Amla.
Hashim Amla is a South African batsman and is part of the South Africa national team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 36 years old.
Hashim Amla, whose full name is Hashim Mahomed Amla is a South African cricketer. He was born on March 31, 1983 in Durban. He is 36 years of age. He is primarily a batsman and a right-handed one and his bowling style is right-arm offbreak and medium.
He has played for the following cricket teams: South Africa, Barbados Tridents, Cape Cobras, Derbyshire, Dolphins, Essex, Kings XI Punjab, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa XI, Trinbago Knight Riders, World-XI.
Hashim Amla has played in 174 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 7910 runs at an average of 49.74. His highest score is 159. He has scored 27 centuries and 37 half-centuries.
He has never bowled internationally.
Amla made his ODI debut against Bangladesh at Chattogram on March 9, 2008 and the last ODI he played was against South Africa at Cape Town on Jan 30, 2019.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
