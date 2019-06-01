Henry Nicholls Profile: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 1

Henry Nicholls, whose full name is Henry Michael Nicholls, is a New Zealand cricketer. He was born on November 15, 1991 at Christchurch. He is 27 years of age. He is primarily a batsman and is a left-handed batsman and his bowling style is right-arm offbreak.He has played for the following cricket teams: New Zealand, Canterbury, Durham 2nd XI, Marylebone Cricket Club Young Cricketers, Sydney Thunder.Henry Nicholls has played in 41 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 1029 runs at an average of 35.48. His highest score is 124 not out. He has scored 1 centuries and 8 half-centuries.As a bowler, he has claimed 0 wickets at an average of 0.00. His bowling economy rate is 0.00. He has no five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 0/00.Nicholls made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka at Christchurch on December 26, 2015 and the last ODI he played was against Bangladesh at Dunedin on February 20, 2019.This Henry Nicholls: New Zealand cricketer profile is updated as of 7.30 AM, June 1, 2019.