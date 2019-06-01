English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 New Zealand vs Sri Lanka at Cardiff: Match Stats, Winning, Losing, Tied Match History
The Black Caps, so far, have played 98 ODI matches against the Lankan side, out of which New Zealand have won 48 while Sri Lanka have won 41.
Image for representation.
Loading...
Last time's runner up, New Zealand will meet Sri Lanka, the 1996 champions, in their ICC Cricket World Cup opening encounter at Cardiff. The Kane Williamson's side head into this clash as clear favourties whereas, the Sri Lankan team led by Dimuth Karunaratne, who made a comeback to ODIs after four years, will have a lot to worry considering their recent ODI performance. New Zealand and Sri Lanka have met 10 times in the World Cup. Six out of the 10 matches were won by Sri Lanka.
New Zealand and Sri Lanka | World Cup head to head:
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Today at 3 PM
Number of matches played so far: 10
New Zealand won: 4
Sri Lanka won: 6
Ties: 0
No result: 0
If we go by the statistics, Sri Lanka hava an upper edge in today’s encounter. But don’t forget that in 2015 ICC World Cup, the Kiwis had announced their arrival with a thumping 98-run victory over Sri Lanka and they will aim to the same once again.
The rivalry between New Zeland and Sri Lanka had started way back in 1979. The Black Caps, so far, have played 98 ODI matches against the Lankan side, out of which New Zealand have won 48 while Sri Lanka have won 41.
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka | Head to Head
Number of matches: 98
New Zealand won: 48
Sri Lanka won: 41
Ties: 1
No result: 8
