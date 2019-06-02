Take the pledge to vote

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 South Africa vs Bangladesh at the Oval: Match Stats, Winning, Losing, Tied, Match History

South Africa and Bangladesh have met thrice in the World Cup and two of the three matches were won by South Africa.

Trending Desk

June 2, 2019
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 South Africa vs Bangladesh at the Oval: Match Stats, Winning, Losing, Tied, Match History
South Africa's Quinton De Kock in action. (Image: Reuters)
After losing their ICC Cricket World Cup Opener to England by 104 runs, Faf-du-Plessis-led South Africa will be eyeing for a win against Bangladesh on June 2 at the Oval. The Mashrafe Mortaza side will look to start their World Cup campaign with a victory against the under-pressured proteas. South Africa and Bangladesh have met thrice in the World Cup and two of the three matches were won by South Africa.

World Cup Head to Head

Number of matches: 3
South Africa won: 2
Bangladesh : 1
Tied: 0

Let’s have a look at their one-day internationals record. South Africa started playing Bangladesh since 2002 and the stats are in favour of South Africa.

South Africa vs Bangladesh | ODI Head to head

Matches: 20
South Africa: 17
Bangladesh: 3
Tied:0
No result:0
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
