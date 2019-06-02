ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 South Africa vs Bangladesh at the Oval: Match Stats, Winning, Losing, Tied, Match History

After losing their ICC Cricket World Cup Opener to England by 104 runs, Faf-du-Plessis-led South Africa will be eyeing for a win against Bangladesh on June 2 at the Oval. The Mashrafe Mortaza side will look to start their World Cup campaign with a victory against the under-pressured proteas. South Africa and Bangladesh have met thrice in the World Cup and two of the three matches were won by South Africa.Matches: 20South Africa: 17Bangladesh: 3Tied:0No result:0