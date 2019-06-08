Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Ish Sodhi Profile: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 8

Ish Sodhi is a New Zealand batsman and is part of the New Zealand cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 26 years old.

News18.com

Updated:June 8, 2019, 5:43 PM IST
Ish Sodhi Profile: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 8
Ish Sodhi (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Ish Sodhi, whose full name is Inderbir Singh Sodhi, is a New Zealand cricketer. He was born on October 31, 1992 at Ludhiana, India. He is 26 years of age. He is primarily a bowler and is a right-handed batsman and his bowling style is right-arm leg-break.

He has played for the following cricket teams: New Zealand, Adelaide Strikers, Auckland Under-17s, Auckland Under-19s, Jamaica Tallawahs, New Zealand A, New Zealand Under-19s, Northern Districts, Rajasthan Royals.

Ish Sodhi has played in 30 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 62 runs at an average of 6.20. His highest score is 24. He has scored no centuries and no half-centuries.

As a bowler, he has claimed 39 wickets at an average of 35.76. His bowling economy rate is 5.53. He has 0 five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 4/58.

Sodhi made his ODI debut against Zimbabwe at Harare on August 2, 2015 and the last ODI he played was against India Mount Maunganui on January 28, 2019.

This Ish Sodhi: New Zealand cricketer profile is updated as of 4 PM, June 8, 2019.

