Isuru Udana: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 1

Isuru Udana Tillakaratna is a Sri Lankan cricketer. Born on February 17, 1988 in Balangoda, he is 31 years of age. A right-hand batter and left-arm fast-medium bowler, Udana is an allrounder.He has played for the following teams: Sri Lanka, Chilaw Marians Cricket Club, Combined Provinces, Montreal Tigers, Nondescripts Cricket Club, Sri Lanka A, Sri Lanka Ports Authority Cricket Club, Sri Lanka Under-19s, Sri Lanka Under-20s School, Tamil Union Cricket and Athletic Club, Wayamba.Udana has played 6 ODIs, scoring 125 runs at an average of 41.66. His highest score is 78. He has scored zero centuries and one half-century.As a bowler he has taken 3 wickets at an average of 72.33. His economy rate is 6.02 and his best bowling figure is 2/50.Udana made his ODI debut against Pakistan India at Hambantota, July 24, 2012. His last ODI was against Scotland at Edinburgh, May 21, 2019.This Isuru Udana: Sri Lanka cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, June 1, 2019.