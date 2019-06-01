Isuru Udana: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 1

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Isuru Udana: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 1
Isuru Udana is a Sri Lankan allrounder and is part of the Sri Lanka cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 31-year-old.
File photo of Isuru Udana.
Loading...
Isuru Udana Tillakaratna is a Sri Lankan cricketer. Born on February 17, 1988 in Balangoda, he is 31 years of age. A right-hand batter and left-arm fast-medium bowler, Udana is an allrounder.
He has played for the following teams: Sri Lanka, Chilaw Marians Cricket Club, Combined Provinces, Montreal Tigers, Nondescripts Cricket Club, Sri Lanka A, Sri Lanka Ports Authority Cricket Club, Sri Lanka Under-19s, Sri Lanka Under-20s School, Tamil Union Cricket and Athletic Club, Wayamba.
Udana has played 6 ODIs, scoring 125 runs at an average of 41.66. His highest score is 78. He has scored zero centuries and one half-century.
As a bowler he has taken 3 wickets at an average of 72.33. His economy rate is 6.02 and his best bowling figure is 2/50.
Udana made his ODI debut against Pakistan India at Hambantota, July 24, 2012. His last ODI was against Scotland at Edinburgh, May 21, 2019.
This Isuru Udana: Sri Lanka cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, June 1, 2019.
He has played for the following teams: Sri Lanka, Chilaw Marians Cricket Club, Combined Provinces, Montreal Tigers, Nondescripts Cricket Club, Sri Lanka A, Sri Lanka Ports Authority Cricket Club, Sri Lanka Under-19s, Sri Lanka Under-20s School, Tamil Union Cricket and Athletic Club, Wayamba.
Udana has played 6 ODIs, scoring 125 runs at an average of 41.66. His highest score is 78. He has scored zero centuries and one half-century.
As a bowler he has taken 3 wickets at an average of 72.33. His economy rate is 6.02 and his best bowling figure is 2/50.
Udana made his ODI debut against Pakistan India at Hambantota, July 24, 2012. His last ODI was against Scotland at Edinburgh, May 21, 2019.
This Isuru Udana: Sri Lanka cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, June 1, 2019.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: England Triumphs Over South Africa In Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Ahmed & Other Skippers Attend Opening Party
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Friday 31 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: England Triumphs Over South Africa In Tournament Opener
Thursday 30 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Ahmed & Other Skippers Attend Opening Party
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kit Harrington's Reaction to Jon Snow Killing Daenerys Is Now a Desi Reaction Meme
- ICC World Cup 2019 | See Russell as an Impact Player for Us: Holder
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Rashid Khan Goes From Refugee to Afghanistan Star
- The Food Book Recipes App Has a Million Options, And Its Secret Ingredient is Artificial Intelligence
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Software Update Brings Wide-Angle Night Mode, May Security Patch
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results