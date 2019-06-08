James Neesham Profile: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 1
James Neesham is a New Zealand batsman and is part of the New Zealand cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 28 years old.
James Neesham (Photo Credit: Reuters)
James Neesham, whose full name is James Douglas Sheahan Neesham, is a New Zealand cricketer. He was born on September 17, 1990 at Auckland. He is 28 years of age. He is an all-rounder and is a left-handed batsman and his bowling style is right-arm medium.
He has played for the following cricket teams: New Zealand, Auckland, Delhi Daredevils, Derbyshire, Guyana Amazon Warriors, Kolkata Knight Riders, New Zealand A, New Zealand Under-19s, New Zealand XI, Otago.
James Neesham has played in 51 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 1040 runs at an average of 30.58. His highest score is 74. He has scored no centuries and 5 half-centuries.
As a bowler, he has claimed 45 wickets at an average of 34.82. His bowling economy rate is 6.37. He has no five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 4/42.
Neesham made his ODI debut against South Africa at Paarl on January 19, 2013 and the last ODI he played was against Bangladesh at The Oval on June 5, 2019.
This James Neesham: New Zealand cricketer profile is updated as of 4 PM, June 8, 2019.
