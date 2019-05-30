English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
James Vince: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on May 30
James Vince is an English bowler and is part of the England cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 28 years old.
A file image of James Vince. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
James Vince, whose full name is James Michael Vince, is an English cricketer. He was born on March 14, 1991 at Cuckfield, Sussex. He is 28 years of age. He is a primarily a batsman and is a right-handed batsman and his bowling style is right-arm medium.
He has played for the following cricket teams: England, England Lions, England Under-19s, Hampshire, Hampshire 2nd XI, Karachi Kings, Multan Sultans, Sydney Sixers, Sydney Thunder, Wiltshire.
James Vince has played in 10 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 225 runs at an average of 28.12. His highest score is 51. He has scored no centuries and 1 half-century.
As a bowler, he has claimed 0 wickets at an average of 0. His bowling economy rate is 0. He has 0 five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 0.
Vince made his ODI debut against Pakistan at Lahore on December 10, 2006 and the last ODI he played was against Pakistan at Bristol on May 14, 2019.
This James Vince: British cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, May 30, 2019.
