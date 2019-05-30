Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Jason Roy: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on May 30

Jason Roy is a British is an all-rounder cricketer playing from the England cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 28 years old.

News18.com

Updated:May 30, 2019, 8:02 AM IST
Jason Roy: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on May 30
File photo of Jason Roy. (Twitter/Cricket World Cup)
Jason Roy, whose full name is Jason Jonathan Roy, is an England cricket team player from Durban, South Africa He was born on July 21, 1990 in Durban. He is 28 years of age. He is primarily a right-hand batman.

Jason Roy has played in these teams: England, Chittagong Kings, Delhi Daredevils,England Lions, Gujarat Lions, Lahore Qalandars,Quetta Gladiators, Surrey, Surrey 2nd XI, Sydney Sixers,Sydney Thunder.

Jason Roy has played in 76 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 2938 runs at an average of 40.30. His highest score is 180. He has scored 8 centuries and 4 half-centuries.

His maiden ODI match was Ireland v England at Dublin (Malahide), May 8, 2015. His last ODI match was England v Pakistan at Nottingham, May 17, 2019.

This is Jason Roy: British cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, May 30, 2019.
