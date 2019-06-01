Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Jeevan Mendis: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 1

Jeevan Mendis is a Sri Lankan allrounder and is part of the Sri Lanka cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 36-year-old.

News18.com

Updated:June 1, 2019, 1:55 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Jeevan Mendis: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 1
File photo of Jeevan Mendis.
Loading...
Balapuwaduge Manukulasuriya Amith Jeevan Mendis is a Sri Lankan cricketer. Born on January 15, 1983 in Colombo, he is 36 years of age. A left-hand batter and legbreak bowler, Mendis is an allrounder.

He has played for the following teams: Sri Lanka, Barbados Tridents, Bloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club, Combined Provinces, Delhi Daredevils, Derbyshire, Dhaka Division, Kandurata, Prime Bank Cricket Club, Sinhalese Sports Club, Sri Lanka A, Sri Lanka Board XI, Sri Lanka Under-19s, Sydney Sixers, Tamil Union Cricket and Athletic Club.

Mendis has played 55 ODIs, scoring 617 runs at an average of 19.90. His highest score is 72. He has scored zero centuries and one half-century.

As a bowler he has taken 28 wickets at an average of 40.50. His economy rate is 5.08 and his best bowling figure is 3/15.

Mendis made his ODI debut against Zimbabwe at Bulawayo, June 1, 2010. His last ODI was against Scotland at Edinburgh, May 21, 2019.

This Jeevan Mendis: Sri Lanka cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, June 1, 2019.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram