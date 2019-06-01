Jeevan Mendis: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 1

Balapuwaduge Manukulasuriya Amith Jeevan Mendis is a Sri Lankan cricketer. Born on January 15, 1983 in Colombo, he is 36 years of age. A left-hand batter and legbreak bowler, Mendis is an allrounder.He has played for the following teams: Sri Lanka, Barbados Tridents, Bloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club, Combined Provinces, Delhi Daredevils, Derbyshire, Dhaka Division, Kandurata, Prime Bank Cricket Club, Sinhalese Sports Club, Sri Lanka A, Sri Lanka Board XI, Sri Lanka Under-19s, Sydney Sixers, Tamil Union Cricket and Athletic Club.Mendis has played 55 ODIs, scoring 617 runs at an average of 19.90. His highest score is 72. He has scored zero centuries and one half-century.As a bowler he has taken 28 wickets at an average of 40.50. His economy rate is 5.08 and his best bowling figure is 3/15.Mendis made his ODI debut against Zimbabwe at Bulawayo, June 1, 2010. His last ODI was against Scotland at Edinburgh, May 21, 2019.This Jeevan Mendis: Sri Lanka cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, June 1, 2019.