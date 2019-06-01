Jeevan Mendis: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 1

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Jeevan Mendis: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 1
Jeevan Mendis is a Sri Lankan allrounder and is part of the Sri Lanka cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 36-year-old.
File photo of Jeevan Mendis.
Loading...
Balapuwaduge Manukulasuriya Amith Jeevan Mendis is a Sri Lankan cricketer. Born on January 15, 1983 in Colombo, he is 36 years of age. A left-hand batter and legbreak bowler, Mendis is an allrounder.
He has played for the following teams: Sri Lanka, Barbados Tridents, Bloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club, Combined Provinces, Delhi Daredevils, Derbyshire, Dhaka Division, Kandurata, Prime Bank Cricket Club, Sinhalese Sports Club, Sri Lanka A, Sri Lanka Board XI, Sri Lanka Under-19s, Sydney Sixers, Tamil Union Cricket and Athletic Club.
Mendis has played 55 ODIs, scoring 617 runs at an average of 19.90. His highest score is 72. He has scored zero centuries and one half-century.
As a bowler he has taken 28 wickets at an average of 40.50. His economy rate is 5.08 and his best bowling figure is 3/15.
Mendis made his ODI debut against Zimbabwe at Bulawayo, June 1, 2010. His last ODI was against Scotland at Edinburgh, May 21, 2019.
This Jeevan Mendis: Sri Lanka cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, June 1, 2019.
He has played for the following teams: Sri Lanka, Barbados Tridents, Bloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club, Combined Provinces, Delhi Daredevils, Derbyshire, Dhaka Division, Kandurata, Prime Bank Cricket Club, Sinhalese Sports Club, Sri Lanka A, Sri Lanka Board XI, Sri Lanka Under-19s, Sydney Sixers, Tamil Union Cricket and Athletic Club.
Mendis has played 55 ODIs, scoring 617 runs at an average of 19.90. His highest score is 72. He has scored zero centuries and one half-century.
As a bowler he has taken 28 wickets at an average of 40.50. His economy rate is 5.08 and his best bowling figure is 3/15.
Mendis made his ODI debut against Zimbabwe at Bulawayo, June 1, 2010. His last ODI was against Scotland at Edinburgh, May 21, 2019.
This Jeevan Mendis: Sri Lanka cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, June 1, 2019.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: England Triumphs Over South Africa In Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Ahmed & Other Skippers Attend Opening Party
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Friday 31 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: England Triumphs Over South Africa In Tournament Opener
Thursday 30 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Ahmed & Other Skippers Attend Opening Party
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Gives '70s Vibes in Feather Knit Dress for Jonas Brothers Show
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Rashid Khan Goes From Refugee to Afghanistan Star
- PUBG Mobile: Best Weapons in the Game, Feat. AWM Sniper, MK14 SMG and More
- iOS 13 First Look Screenshots: System-Wide Dark Mode, New Reminders App and More
- Narendra Modi Oath Taking Ceremony: Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Kapil Sharma in Attendance
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results