Jeffrey Vandersay: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 1

Jeffrey Dexter Francis Vandersay is a Sri Lanka cricketer. Born on February 5, 1990 in Wattala, he is 29 years of age. He is primarily a legbreak bowler and a right-hand batter.He has played for the following teams: Sri Lanka, Moors Sports Club, Seeduwa Raddoluwa Cricket Club, Sinhalese Sports Club, Sri Lanka Cricket Development XI.Vandersay has played 11 ODIs, taking 10 wickets at an average of 43.00. His economy rate is 5.74 and his best bowling figure is 3/50.As a batter, he has scored 71 runs at an average of 11.83. His highest score is 25. He has scored zero centuries and zero half-centuries.Vandersay made his ODI debut against New Zealand at Christchurch, December 28, 2015. His last ODI was against Pakistan at Sharjah, October 23, 2017.This Jeffrey Vandersay: Sri Lanka cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, June 1, 2019.