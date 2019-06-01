Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Jeffrey Vandersay: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 1

Jeffrey Vandersay is a Sri Lankan batsman and is part of the Sri Lanka cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 29-year-old.

News18.com

Updated:June 1, 2019, 2:51 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Jeffrey Vandersay: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 1
File photo of Jeffrey Vandersay.
Loading...
Jeffrey Dexter Francis Vandersay is a Sri Lanka cricketer. Born on February 5, 1990 in Wattala, he is 29 years of age. He is primarily a legbreak bowler and a right-hand batter.

He has played for the following teams: Sri Lanka, Moors Sports Club, Seeduwa Raddoluwa Cricket Club, Sinhalese Sports Club, Sri Lanka Cricket Development XI.

Vandersay has played 11 ODIs, taking 10 wickets at an average of 43.00. His economy rate is 5.74 and his best bowling figure is 3/50.

As a batter, he has scored 71 runs at an average of 11.83. His highest score is 25. He has scored zero centuries and zero half-centuries.

Vandersay made his ODI debut against New Zealand at Christchurch, December 28, 2015. His last ODI was against Pakistan at Sharjah, October 23, 2017.

This Jeffrey Vandersay: Sri Lanka cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, June 1, 2019.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram