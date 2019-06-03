English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Joe Root: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 3
Joe Root is a British batsman playing from the England cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 30 years old.
File photo of Joe Root
Joe Root is a British cricketer from Yorkshire. He was born on December 30, 1990 at Sheffield, Yorkshire. He is 28 years of age. He is primarily a right-handed batman and his bowling style is right-arm offbreak.
He has played for the following cricket teams: England, England A, England XI, Yorkshire, England Under-19, Sydney Thunder, and England Lions
Joe Root has played in 133 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 5351 runs at an average of 50.48. His highest score is 133 not out. He has scored 14 centuries and 31 half-centuries.
As a bowler, he has claimed 20 wickets at an average of 65.45. His bowling economy rate is 5.80. He has no five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 3/52.
His debut ODI match was India v England at Rajkot, Jan 11, 2013 and his latest ODI match was England v South Africa at The Oval, May 30, 2019.
Joe Root has often been compared to Geoffrey Boycott and Michael Vaughan, two of Yorkshire's premium batsmen. The right-hand batsman was named in the U-19 squad for the World Cup in New Zealand after performing well against Bangladesh U-19 in 2009.
This Joe Root: British cricketer profile updated as of 9.30 AM, June 3, 2019.
