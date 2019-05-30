English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Joe Root: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on May 30
Joe Root is a British batsman playing from the England cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 30 years old.
File photo of Joe Root
Loading...
Joe Root is a British cricketer from Yorkshire. He was born on December 30, 1990 at Sheffield, Yorkshire. He is 28 years of age. He is primarily a right-handed batman and his bowling style is right-arm offbreak.
He has played for the following cricket teams: England, England A, England XI, Yorkshire, England Under-19, Sydney Thunder, and England Lions
Joe Root has played in 132 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 5,300 runs at an average of 50.47. His highest score is 133 not out. He has scored 14 centuries and 30 half-centuries.
As a bowler, he has claimed 20 wickets at an average of 65.45. His bowling economy rate is 5.80. He has no five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 3/52.
His debut ODI match was India v England at Rajkot, Jan 11, 2013 and his latest ODI match was England v Pakistan at Leeds, May 19, 2019.
Joe Root has often been compared to Geoffrey Boycott and Michael Vaughan, two of Yorkshire's premium batsmen. The right-hand batsman was named in the U-19 squad for the World Cup in New Zealand after performing well against Bangladesh U-19 in 2009.
This Joe Root: British cricketer profile updated as of 9 AM, May 30, 2019.
He has played for the following cricket teams: England, England A, England XI, Yorkshire, England Under-19, Sydney Thunder, and England Lions
Joe Root has played in 132 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 5,300 runs at an average of 50.47. His highest score is 133 not out. He has scored 14 centuries and 30 half-centuries.
As a bowler, he has claimed 20 wickets at an average of 65.45. His bowling economy rate is 5.80. He has no five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 3/52.
His debut ODI match was India v England at Rajkot, Jan 11, 2013 and his latest ODI match was England v Pakistan at Leeds, May 19, 2019.
Joe Root has often been compared to Geoffrey Boycott and Michael Vaughan, two of Yorkshire's premium batsmen. The right-hand batsman was named in the U-19 squad for the World Cup in New Zealand after performing well against Bangladesh U-19 in 2009.
This Joe Root: British cricketer profile updated as of 9 AM, May 30, 2019.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
-
Thursday 20 December , 2018
WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
-
Friday 14 December , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
Thursday 20 December , 2018 WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
Friday 14 December , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Live TV
Recommended For You
- She Even Left Me, Says Salman Khan Seemingly Confirming He and Katrina Kaif Were in Relationship
- Amazon Echo Show 5 With 5.5-inch Display Launched at Rs 8,999
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | The Stage is Set, Build up Done - But the Noise is Missing
- Nokia 9 PureView India Launch May Take Place on June 6, Alongside Nokia 1 Plus
- Cat Suits to Tutus: A Look at Serena Williams' Most Badass Fashion Statements
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results